ATP top-2 set to miss Wimbledon for the first time as Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev are ruled out from 2022 edition

In a first for the Wimbledon Championships, the top-2 players in the ATP rankings will both miss out on the iconic Grand Slam event. World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev and World No. 2 Alexander Zverev are both been confirmed to be ruled out of this year's event.

Since the ATP rankings were first introduced in 1973, at least one of the top-2 ranked players at the time has played at Wimbledon. The absence of Medvedev and Zverev this year thus breaks a 49-year-long streak.

World No. 3 Novak Djokovic is expected to take the top seeding at Wimbledon this year. Rafael Nadal, who earned the No. 4 spot in the rankings after his French Open title victory, is expected to be the second seed if he is fit to play in time.

Medvedev, the top-ranked male player in the world, is one of the players affected by the All England Club's (AEC) decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players from competing in the 2022 edition.

The Russian just recently returned to the summit of the rankings for the first time since late March. He dethroned Djokovic from the top spot, who slipped to No. 3 in the rankings following his quarterfinal loss to Nadal at the French Open.

As a result of the ban on players from Russia and Belarus to compete at SW19, the ATP and WTA decided to strip ranking points for the 2022 edition.

Meanwhile, Zverev - who became World No. 2 for the first time in his career - has been ruled out of the grasscourt Major due to injury. Zverev suffered a horrible ankle injury during the French Open semifinals against Nadal and underwent surgery just last week.

"We all have our own journey in life. This is part of mine. Next week I’ll reach a career-high ranking of number 2 in the world, but this morning I had to undergo surgery," Zverev said in his statement.

Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer in 2015 - Last time the ATP top-2 made the Wimbledon final

Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer at The Championships

It has been seven years since the two highest ranked male players were in the Wimbledon singles final. With the absence of Medvedev and Zverev this year, that streak is set to extend into the 2023 season.

Back in 2015, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, the two highest ranked players in the ATP, contested the Wimbledon singles final. Djokovic defeated Richard Gasquet and Federer beat Andy Murray in the semifinals to reach the summit clash.

The Serb bagged the opening set tiebreak to take the lead in the final. Djokovic and Federer then played another enthralling tiebreak in the second set, where the Swiss saved seven set points to win 12-10, tying the match at one set apiece. However, Djokovic stormed back to bag the next two sets to win the match 7-6(1), 6-7(10), 6-4, 6-3 and secure his third Wimbledon trophy.

