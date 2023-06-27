Carlos Alcaraz was deemed the 'Mover of the Week' by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), even though he wasn't the player that made the biggest jump in the rankings.

Alcaraz won the first grasscourt title of his career at the 2023 Queen's Club Championships, earning himself the return to the World No. 1 spot and overtaking Novak Djokovic.

The Spaniard jumped one spot in the rankings with the win, which was enough for the ATP to name him as the 'Mover of the Week'. That did not sit well with the fans, as Alexander Bublik moved up 22 spots after winning the second title of his career in Halle.

Rodney @RottenKnee23

The Kazakh defeated the likes of Alexander Zverev, Jannik Sinner, and Andrey Rublev to lift the title on German grass, but the ATP chose Alcaraz over him.

Tennis fans reacted negatively towards the ATP, with some calling them "total clowns."

"They have allowed themselves to be comedians. Total clowns. We need to start believing who they are telling us that they are," a fan wrote on Twitter.

Vivacious 🎾⛳⚽️🇿🇦 @vivamsimango
"They have allowed themselves to be comedians. Total clowns. We need to start believing who they are telling us that they are," a fan wrote on Twitter.

"ATP is divorced from reality for some time now," another one added.

TvS @Tijana_vs
"ATP is divorced from reality for some time now," another one added.

Some tried to explain the situation, arguing that it was because Alcaraz took the No. 1 spot.

"To be fair, ATP always show the number one player if there’s any change… which makes sense," a fan wrote.

jaxx7048 @jaxx7048
"To be fair, ATP always show the number one player if there's any change… which makes sense," a fan wrote.

However, one of Novak Djokovic's fans responded by reminding everyone that the ATP gave Daniil Medvedev the 'Mover of the Week' in April. That was when the Russian and the Serb moved the same amount, with Djokovic retaking the No. 1 spot in the rankings.

"And when Novak was 'the (top) mover of the week' ATP chose Medvedev (+1) lol," the fan stated.

Here are some more reactions:

Tick @Bentxi13

Still, let's all just breath. All the circus will end by September with the calendar slam :) @RottenKnee23 Not to defend ATP but mover of the week is always the highest ranked. Not the How many positions... 🙃.Still, let's all just breath. All the circus will end by September with the calendar slam :) @RottenKnee23 Not to defend ATP but mover of the week is always the highest ranked. Not the How many positions... 🙃.Still, let's all just breath. All the circus will end by September with the calendar slam :)

Abdel_Peace 🇵🇸 🧹🧹 @Abdel_Peace1 . They have been really generous lately. @RottenKnee23 We should thank them for the good laugh. They have been really generous lately. @RottenKnee23 We should thank them for the good laugh 😂. They have been really generous lately.

Pavvy G @pavyg



Bublik



WR 14 Coric

WR 21 Struff

WR 9 Sinner

WR 22 Zverev

WR 7 Rublev



Alcaraz



WR 83 Rinderknech

WR 36 Leheca

WR 26 Dimitrov

WR 32 Korda

Pavvy G @pavyg

Bublik

WR 14 Coric

WR 21 Struff

WR 9 Sinner

WR 22 Zverev

WR 7 Rublev

Alcaraz

WR 83 Rinderknech

WR 36 Leheca

WR 26 Dimitrov

WR 32 Korda

WR 18 ADM

The @atptour mover of week is Alcaraz for moving 1 place. Bublik snubbed despite winning first ever ATP 500 and climbing 22 places.

Mohannad Alghamdi @Arabic_Mohannad
Federer retired and Nadal is not playing so now these cultists have to obsess about hating a 19 year old. This is a disease.

TheTruthOfItAll @TheTrut86284929 @RottenKnee23 They are all so annoying now... we just need Novak to do his thing and win the title even more now so that that Carlitos Hype train crashes and burns @RottenKnee23 They are all so annoying now... we just need Novak to do his thing and win the title even more now so that that Carlitos Hype train crashes and burns

FollowTheTours @FollowTTours @RottenKnee23 Truth in advertising? But let's not hate on Carlos, it's the ATP, mainstream media blitz, spin doctors @RottenKnee23 Truth in advertising? But let's not hate on Carlos, it's the ATP, mainstream media blitz, spin doctors

sj @sjgameland @RottenKnee23 @Noleslam So Novak owns 3 of 4 slams and this fella is #1??? What nonsense? @RottenKnee23 @Noleslam So Novak owns 3 of 4 slams and this fella is #1??? What nonsense?

How can Carlos Alcaraz keep World No. 1 spot after Wimbledon?

Carlos Alcaraz after winning the 2023 Queen's Club Championships

Carlos Alcaraz has retained the World No. 1 spot in the ATP rankings after winning the 2023 Queen's Club Championship.

Keeping the spot will be easier said than done, as the 2023 Wimbledon Championships are fast approaching, and Novak Djokovic wants to win his fifth title in a row.

Carlos Alcaraz currently leads the Serb by just 80 points in the rankings, and the simple answer to the question is that he needs to win the tournament. But that is not the only option.

If the Spaniard doesn't succeed in winning the whole thing, he can also keep the spot if he gets a better result than Djokovic. But there's a catch: Daniil Medvedev can't win the title for that to happen.

The 20-year-old Murcian can keep the No. 1 spot in that case even if he loses in the first two rounds. Djokovic needs to reach the third round to win 90 points and have a chance of retaining the throne.

Wimbledon takes off on July 3.

