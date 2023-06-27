Carlos Alcaraz was deemed the 'Mover of the Week' by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), even though he wasn't the player that made the biggest jump in the rankings.
Alcaraz won the first grasscourt title of his career at the 2023 Queen's Club Championships, earning himself the return to the World No. 1 spot and overtaking Novak Djokovic.
The Spaniard jumped one spot in the rankings with the win, which was enough for the ATP to name him as the 'Mover of the Week'. That did not sit well with the fans, as Alexander Bublik moved up 22 spots after winning the second title of his career in Halle.
The Kazakh defeated the likes of Alexander Zverev, Jannik Sinner, and Andrey Rublev to lift the title on German grass, but the ATP chose Alcaraz over him.
Tennis fans reacted negatively towards the ATP, with some calling them "total clowns."
"They have allowed themselves to be comedians. Total clowns. We need to start believing who they are telling us that they are," a fan wrote on Twitter.
"ATP is divorced from reality for some time now," another one added.
Some tried to explain the situation, arguing that it was because Alcaraz took the No. 1 spot.
"To be fair, ATP always show the number one player if there’s any change… which makes sense," a fan wrote.
However, one of Novak Djokovic's fans responded by reminding everyone that the ATP gave Daniil Medvedev the 'Mover of the Week' in April. That was when the Russian and the Serb moved the same amount, with Djokovic retaking the No. 1 spot in the rankings.
"And when Novak was 'the (top) mover of the week' ATP chose Medvedev (+1) lol," the fan stated.
How can Carlos Alcaraz keep World No. 1 spot after Wimbledon?
Carlos Alcaraz has retained the World No. 1 spot in the ATP rankings after winning the 2023 Queen's Club Championship.
Keeping the spot will be easier said than done, as the 2023 Wimbledon Championships are fast approaching, and Novak Djokovic wants to win his fifth title in a row.
Carlos Alcaraz currently leads the Serb by just 80 points in the rankings, and the simple answer to the question is that he needs to win the tournament. But that is not the only option.
If the Spaniard doesn't succeed in winning the whole thing, he can also keep the spot if he gets a better result than Djokovic. But there's a catch: Daniil Medvedev can't win the title for that to happen.
The 20-year-old Murcian can keep the No. 1 spot in that case even if he loses in the first two rounds. Djokovic needs to reach the third round to win 90 points and have a chance of retaining the throne.
Wimbledon takes off on July 3.