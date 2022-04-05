Stricter punishments for on-court misconduct, ATP warns

After a number of tournaments have witnessed players lashing out in recent weeks, the ATP warned of stricter punishments for on-court misbehavior in an internal note Monday.

The men's tennis governing body is also reviewing its guidelines to ensure appropriate action for serious violations and repeat offenders.

"Effective immediately and as we head into the clay court swing, the ATP officiating team has been directed to take a stricter stance in judging violations of the Code of Conduct," ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said.

"Additionally, we are also undertaking a review of the Code, as well as the disciplinary processes, to ensure that it provides appropriate and up-to-date penalties for serious violations and repeat offenders."

Players' on-court meltdowns on ATP tour in recent weeks

Nick Kyrgios smashes his racket during his match against Jannik Sinner at the Miami Open

In the span of a few weeks, a number of tennis players have had shocking outbursts on court. And while the ATP meted out sanctions, fans and pundits thought the punishments lacked teeth.

Last February, Alexander Zverev was thrown out of the Mexican Open after repeatedly whacking the umpire's chair with his racket at the end of his doubles match.

Alexander Zverev has been withdrawn from the #MexicanOpen after repeatedly smashing an umpire's chair with his racket. Alexander Zverev has been withdrawn from the #MexicanOpen after repeatedly smashing an umpire's chair with his racket.https://t.co/E92qsYJ4Ov

At Indian Wells, Nick Kyrgios chucked his racket to the ground in frustration after his quarter-final defeat against Rafael Nadal. It bounced up off the floor and nearly hit a ball boy.

Then, just two weeks later, Kyrgios had another meltdown in Miami that saw him repeatedly berating umpire Carlos Bernardes in his Round of 16 match against Jannik Sinner.

Tumaini Carayol @tumcarayol To recap, Sinner-Kyrgios from 5-3 in the tiebreak



- Unsportsmanlike conduct, point penalty Kyrgios

- NK DF on set point

- NK shouts at umpire Bernardes

- NK destroys racquet, game penalty *on his serve*

- Fan runs on-court for a selfie

- Sinner hasn't said a word, leads 7-6 2-0* To recap, Sinner-Kyrgios from 5-3 in the tiebreak- Unsportsmanlike conduct, point penalty Kyrgios- NK DF on set point- NK shouts at umpire Bernardes- NK destroys racquet, game penalty *on his serve*- Fan runs on-court for a selfie- Sinner hasn't said a word, leads 7-6 2-0*

Also in Miami, Jenson Brooksby nearly injured a ball boy after hurling his racket to the ground in frustration.

Zverev continues plying his trade on the tour. The German was put on a one-year probation period and will be fined an additional $25,000 and suspended for eight weeks on a repeat offense.

Initially, he was fined $40,000 and made to forfeit his total prize money of $31,570 and ranking points in Acapulco.

Kyrgios was issued $25,000 and $35,000 in fines for the Indian Wells and Miami Open incidents, respectively.

Brooksby, on the other hand, received a point penalty during the match and was fined $15,000.

