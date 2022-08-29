"GOAT, ICON, QUEEN" - Naomi Osaka, Coco Gauff, Nick Kyrgios, and other tennis players pay homage to Serena Williams ahead of her retirement

Tennis players from both the ATP and WTA tours paid homage to Serena Williams, who will likely play her last tournament at the US Open before retiring from tennis.

Players like Naomi Osaka, Nick Kyrgios, Paula Badosa, and others paid homage to the icon and were very complimentary of the American's achievements. Nick Kyrgios stated that he would describe Williams as 'funny' and 'iconic'.

"Funny. Icon," said Kyrgios.

Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka hailed Serena as the GOAT and the QUEEN of the sport.

"Amazing. GOAT. Fashionable," said Gauff.

Meanwhile, World No. 4 Paula Badosa gave an emotional answer to summarize the 23-time Grand Slam winner.

"Powerful. I mean, she has so many words I could describe her. I would never finish. She is one of the best, the best. She has been a GOAT, so yeah," said Badosa.

Casper Ruud gave a short and sweet answer with three words that perfectly described the 'iconic' Williams.

"The Best Ever. That's the three words I would say," said Ruud.

Others like Cameron Norrie, Taylor Fritz, Hubert Hurkacz and Garbine Muguruza also lauded the American's career and achievements.

I think it's just the way that she handles herself, she never puts herself down" - Coco Gauff on her biggest lesson she learned from Serena Williams

Rennae Stubbs coaches Serena Williams during practice in preparation for the 2022 US Open - Previews

Rising tennis star Coco Gauff recently stated that she learned how to carry herself off the court from Williams.

The young American spoke about how she has watched the tennis icon for a long time and learnt never to sell herself short, adding that Williams set an example of being a black woman who never settled for less.

"I think that's the biggest thing that I can take from what I've learned from Serena," said Coco. "Then also on a more personal level, I got to have a couple conversations with her later on in life. I think it's just the way that she handles herself. She never puts herself down. I love that she always elevates herself," she added.

"Sometimes being a woman, a black woman in the world, you kind of settle for less. I feel like Serena taught me that, from watching her, she never settled for less. I can't remember a moment in her career or life that she settled for less. I think that's something I took from her," said Gauff on Serena Williams.

