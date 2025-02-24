ATX Open 2025: TV Schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details and more | Day 1

The third edition of the ATX Open will get underway from Monday, February 24, 2025. Day 1 of the tournament has a few exciting matches lined up featuring a mix of veterans and upcoming faces. Defending champion Yuan Yue will begin her title defense against Kimberly Birrell.

Seventh seed Katie Volynets will take on Ajla Tomljanovic in her opener. The latter's career has been plagued by injuries these days, and she's trying to mount a comeback yet again. Malaika Rapolu, who played college tennis at the University of Texas at Austin until last year, was given a wildcard to compete, making this her debut at the WTA level. She will take on Nuria Parrizas Diaz.

Former World No. 1 in doubles, Storm Hunter, will also be making her comeback here. This will be her first tournament since undergoing a surgery for a torn Achilles in April last year. She has teamed up with Caroline Dolehide for the week, and the duo will face Alicja Rosolka and Isabelle Haverlog in the first round.

On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 1 of the ATX Open:

Schedule for Day 1 of the ATX Open 2025

Center Court

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Isabelle Haverlag/Alicja Rosolka vs (2) Caroline Dolehide/Storm Hunter

Not before 12:30 p.m. local time: Alja Tomljanovic vs (7) Katie Volynets

Followed by: (WC) Malaika Rapolu vs Nuria Parrizas Diaz

Not before 6:00 p.m. local time: (4) Yuan Yue vs Kimberly Birrell

Followed by: Anna Blinkova vs (6) Moyuka Uchijima

Grandstand

Starting at 1:00 p.m. local time: (3) Oksana Kalashnikova/Kamila Rakhimova vs Greet Minnen/Arantxa Rus

Followed by: Aliona Bolsova/Yvonne Cavalle-Reimers vs Makenna Jones/Christina Rosca

Followed by: (4) Heather Watson/Maia Lumsden vs Sophie Chang/Angela Kulikov

ATX Open 2025: Where to Watch

Katie Volynets at the Qatar Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Viewers can tune into the following channels and sites to keep up with the action at the ATX Open:

USA - Tennis Channel

UK - Sky Sports

Canada - DAZN

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

ATX Open 2025: Match Timings

The first match on Center Court will begin at 11:00 a.m. local time, while proceedings on Grandstand will commence at 1:00 p.m. The evening session on Center Court will kick off at 6:00 p.m. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, UK, and India for Day 1 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start time (Day session) Start time (Grandstand) Start time (Center Court, Evening session) USA & Canada

February 24, 2025, 12:00 p.m. ET

February 24, 2025, 2:00 p.m. ET February 24, 2025, 7:00 p.m. ET UK

February 24, 2025, 5:00 p.m. GMT February 24, 2025, 7:00 p.m. GMT February 25, 2025, 12:00 a.m. GMT India

February 24, 2025, 10:30 p.m. IST February 25, 2025, 12:30 a.m. IST February 25, 2025, 5:30 a.m. IST

