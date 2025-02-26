ATX Open 2025: TV Schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details and more | Day 3

Day 3 of the ATX Open 2025 will mark the end of the first round, along with the start of the second round. There have already been plenty of upsets across the first two days of the tournament. Defending champion Yuan Yue was knocked out by Kimberly Birrell in the first round, while third seed Peyton Stearns and seventh seed Katie Volynets also fell at the first hurdle.

Petra Kvitova's return from maternity leave ended with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 loss at the hands of Jodie Burrage. Sixth seed Moyuka Uchijima also bit the dust. Top seed Jessica Pegula prevailed after Arantxa Rus retired while trailing 6-3, 3-2 in the first round. Second seed Diana Shnaider also made it through to the second round with a 0-6, 6-2, 7-5 comeback win over qualifier Tatiana Prozorova.

Pegula headlines the order of play on the third day of the tournament. She will take on Nuria Parrizas Diaz for a spot in the last eight. Ajla Tomljanovic, Tatjana Maria, and McCartney Kessler will also take to the court on Wednesday. With another day of exciting matches set in store in Austin, here's a look at the schedule for Day 3 of the ATX Open:

Schedule for Day 3 of the ATX Open 2025

Center Court

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Tatjana Maria vs Anna Blinkova

Followed by: (1) Jessica Pegula vs Nuria Parrizas Diaz

Followed by: (PR) Jodie Burrage vs (WC) Ajla Tomljanovic

Not before 6:00 p.m. local time: (Q) Ena Shibahara vs Kimberly Birrell

Followed by: Madeline Brooks/Eden Silva vs Anna Bondar/Jodie Burrage

Grandstand

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (5) McCartney Kessler vs Viktorija Golubic

Not before 4:30 p.m. local time: Carmen Sorley/Tara Moore vs Jessie Aney/Jessica Failla

ATX Open 2025: Where to Watch

Ajla Tomljanovic will be in action on Day 3 of the ATX Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Viewers can tune into the following channels and sites to watch their favorite players in action at the tournament:

USA - Tennis Channel

UK - Sky Sports

Canada - DAZN

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

ATX Open 2025: Match Timings

The first match on both courts will begin at 11:00 a.m. local time, while the night session on Center Court will start at 6:00 p.m. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, UK, and India for Day 3 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start time (Day session) Start time (Grandstand) Start time (Center Court, Evening session) USA & Canada

February 26, 2025, 12:00 p.m. ET

February 26, 2025, 12:00 p.m. ET February 26, 2025, 7:00 p.m. ET UK

February 26, 2025, 5:00 p.m. GMT February 26, 2025, 5:00 p.m. GMT February 27, 2025, 12:00 a.m. GMT India

February 26, 2025, 10:30 p.m. IST February 26, 2025, 10:30 p.m. IST February 27, 2025, 5:30 a.m. IST

