ATX Open 2025: Women's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown, and more

The ATX Open in Texas, Austin, will bring down the curtains on the first part of the post-Australian Open hardcourt swing. The WTA 250 tournament, which is Austin's biggest women's sports event, promises to be a cracker with several top players in the mix.

Jessica Pegula, ranked 5th in the world, is the top seed at the 2025 edition of the Texas-based event. The American comes into the tournament in less than ideal form though, having dropped two of her last five matches.

Diana Shnaider is the second seed at the 250-level event but finds herself in the same boat as Pegula after suffering early exits in Doha and Dubai. Fourth-seeded Yuan Yue, meanwhile, will be defending her 2024 title this week.

The likes of Peyton Stearns, Mccartney Kessler, Moyuka Uchijima, Katie Volynets and Suzan Lamens round out the top eight seeds at the Texas-based event. Let's take a look at all the relevant details for this year's ATX Open:

What is the ATX Open 2025?

The ATX Open is an outdoor hardcourt women's tennis event held in the last week of February. The tournament's first edition was held in 2023 in Austin, Texas. Since its inception two years ago, Marta Kostyuk and Yuan Yue have taken home the singles titles in 2023 and 2024, respectively. The winner of the title is awarded 250 WTA ranking points.

Venue

The 250-level event will take place at the Westwood Country Club in Austin, Texas.

Draw and Players

Petra Kvitova will play her first tour-level event since 2023 (Source: Getty)

World No. 5 Pegula will spearhead the first quarter of the draw. The American opens her campaign at the Texas-based event against Netherlands' Arantxa Rus with a projected quarterfinal match against eighth-seeded Uchijima looming.

Yue and Volynets are the top seeds in the second quarter. While the Chinese World No. 49 has received an easy draw, her American counterpart will likely have to beat two-time Major winner Petra Kvitova and former World No. 32 Ajla Tomljanovic to reach the last eight.

Second-seeded Schnaider, meanwhile, finds herself in a packed quarter with the likes of 2025 Hobart International champion McCartney Kessler, the in-form Sorana Cirstea, German veteran Laura Siegemund, and fellow Americans Caty McNally and Bernarda Pera in her path.

Schedule

The qualifying matches at the ATX Open will be played from Sunday (February 23) to Monday (February 24). The main draw action at the WTA 250 tournament will begin later next week, with the quarterfinals scheduled to be played from Wednesday (February 26). The semifinals and the final will likely be completed on Saturday (March 1) and Sunday (March 2), respectively.

Prize Money and Ranking Points

The total prize money at the ATX Open is $267,082, from which the singles champion will take home $33,200 and 250 WTA ranking points. The complete prize money and ranking points breakdown for the singles and doubles competitions can be seen below:

Round Ranking Points (Singles) Ranking Points (Doubles) Prize Money (Singles) Prize Money (Doubles) Champion (Singles and Doubles) 280 280 $33,200 $12,000 Runner-up (Singles and Doubles) 180 180 $19,750 $6,700 Semifinalist (Singles and Doubles) 110 110 $11,000 $3,950 Quarterfinalist (Singles and Doubles) 60 60 $6,200 $2,350 Round of 16 (Singles and Doubles) 30 1 $3,800 $1,800 Round of 32 (Singles) 1 - $2,725 -

ATX Open 2025: Where to Watch

Tennis fans in the USA, UK, Canada and Australia can catch the action at the ATX Open on the following sites and channels:

USA - Tennis Channel

UK - Sky Sports

Canada - DAZN

Australia - beIN Sports

For more information regarding the broadcast of the matches, click here.

