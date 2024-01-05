Match Details

Fixture: (2) Elina Svitolina vs Wang Xiyu

Tournament: ASB Classic 2024

Round: Semifinals

Venue: ASB Tennis Centre, Auckland, New Zealand

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $267,082

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports.

Elina Svitolina vs Wang Xiyu preview

Second seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine will continue her ASB Classic title run with a semifinal clash against Wang Xiyu of China on Saturday, January 6.

Svitolina, who came back post-pregnancy in 2023 to reach the Wimbledon semifinal, will fancy her chances of coming close to winning a Grand Slam title this year as well.

The 30-year-old thrashed Marie Bouzkova of Czech Republic 6-0, 6-3 in the quarterfinals to reach the last four convincingly.

Xiyu, the 22-year-old Chinese southpaw, is relatively inexperienced and ranked 71st in the world at the moment. She edged past Diane Perry of France 6-7, 6-3, 6-4 in the quarterfinals to mark an impressive performance, but will need more to topple Svitolina.

Elina Svitolina vs Wang Xiyu head-to-head

The two players have never squared off on the tour before. Hence, their head-to-head remains tied at 0-0 for now.

Elina Svitolina vs Wang Xiyu odds:

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Elina Svitolina Wang Xiyu

(Odds to be updated once they are released)

Elina Svitolina vs Wang Xiyu prediction.

Svitolina will definitely be the favorite going into the match on Saturday. She simply has too many tools for someone like Wang. Her crosscourt shots off either wing troubled Bouzkova throughout their quarterfinal clash.

The 29-year-old Ukrainian kept pushing Bouzkova further behind the baseline with her angled groundstrokes and then went to the net to finish points off with easy winners.

Wang will, however, pose a different kind of challenge as a southpaw. However, Svitolina has a powerful two-handed backhand and hence, Wang’s crosscourt forehand should not pose much difficulty to her.

Moreover, Svitolina is looking in good shape and covering the court should not be a problem for her. Wang’s only chance seems to be winning a number of cheap points with her serve and then coming up with a break of serve. However, going by the look of things, that is not going to be an easy task.

Pick: Svitolina to win in straight sets.