Australia becomes first team to qualify for Billie Jean King Cup semifinals

Australia became the first team to book their place in the semifinals of the Billie Jean King Cup by beating Belgium.

Storm Sanders faced Alison van Uytvanck in the first match of the tie and beat her 6-2, 6-2. Next up, was Ajla Tomljanovic against Elise Mertens. The Belgian took the opening set 6-4 and led 4-1 in the second. However, Tomljanovic bounced back to win the next five games to win the set. Tomljanovic showed her dominance in the third set and led 3-0 before Mertens retired due to injury, thus sealing Australia's place in the semifinals of the Billie Jean King Cup.

The 29-year-old continued her good form, having previously beaten Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 6-1, 6-2 when Australia faced Slovakia.

Australia is the first team QUALIFIED for the semifinals.

Tomljanovic has produced some really good performances lately and was asked about how things have worked out for her in a press conference ahead of the Billie Jean King Cup Finals. The Aussie replied by saying that her head was in the right place and she found tennis "fun."

"A lot of things. But mostly, if I have to put it to one thing, it's just where my head's at in my life. I think that translates to the court. I'm happy. Tennis is fun again. Even when I'm losing, I'm finding joy, which is really all it's ever been and it's supposed to be. I lost it a little bit there for, you know, a year or so," Tomljanovic said.

"But it happens. It's okay. We love what we do, but tough times come and that's okay, but I figured it out. They might come again, and it's just about day in and out trying to be curious about what the problems are getting better," she added.

Tomljanovic's victory over Mertens has reduced Storm Sanders and Samantha Stosur's doubles fixture against Ysaline Bonaventure and Kirsten Flipkens to a formality.

How is the Billie Jean King Cup Finals unfolding?

Bille Jean King with the Great Britain team

Group A of the Billie Jean King Cup saw last year's runners-up Switzerland beat Italy 3-0. Jil Teichmann and Belinda Bencic beat Elisabette Cocciaretto and Jasmine Paolini respectively.

Italy's run at the Billie Jean King Cup came to an end as they lost to Canada. Bianca Andreescu and Leylah Fernandez won their respective singles matches.

In the other groups, Spain and the United States are both in contention to qualify for the semifinals.

