Australian Open 2021 thrown into chaos as 3 positive tests force dozens of players into no-practice quarantine

The Australian Open 2021 was thrown into chaos on Saturday after three people on-board the charter flights arranged by Tennis Australia returned positive tests for the COVID-19 virus.

The drama started early on the day of arrival of the players, with news emerging that two people on a flight from Los Angeles to Melbourne had tested positive. As a result, all the passengers on the flight - which included 24 players - were asked to go into total quarantine.

The players were promptly informed they wouldn't be allowed to leave their room for 14 days, which means no room for any kind of on-court training.

As per the original plan, all the participants undergoing quarantine in Melbourne were supposed to have a five-hour window everyday for practice. But that exemption no longer applies for this set of players, in the wake of the positive tests.

A few hours after the first two positive tests, news break of another - this time on one of Tennis Australia's charter flights from Abu Dhabi to Melbourne. This meant that all passengers even on this flight - including 23 players - couldn't leave their room for 14 days.

While there has been no confirmation of the names of those who tested positive or of the players who were part of the flights, tennis reporters on social media have speculated that the two on the LA flight who tested positive were a coach and a member of the flight crew.

There are more players who were on the flight - Vasek Pospisil, Lauren Davis and Sloane Stephens are amongst them.



The coach that tested positive is Edward Elliot - the coach of Lauren Davis. I am hearing it’s possible Elliot's result could be a false positive. #AusOpen — Jedd Zetzer (@JeddZetzer) January 16, 2021

An hostess/steward on flight from Los Angeles to Melbourne has tested positive for COVID-19. https://t.co/oghhA8Gvqr — Luca Fiorino (@FiorinoLuca) January 16, 2021

A person on the Abu Dhabi flight that flew to Melbourne on Thursday & arrived on Friday has tested positive for Covid-19. Some players on that flight include Andreescu, Kerber, Kuznetsova, Jabeur, Kostyuk, Bencic, Sakkari...



They must aquarantine in their hotel rooms for 14 days pic.twitter.com/sk0f7DMxEk — Reem Abulleil (@ReemAbulleil) January 16, 2021

In addition, there were rumors that one of the 50 people being quarantined in Adelaide had also tested positive too.

It gets worse: a coach just told me that there is another positive test on a flight to Adelaide. Apparently fitnesscoach of krajinovic (trains with djokovic) tested positive

Rumours that they made a bloodtest now to check if he is very contagious (so not everyone misses practice) — Jannik Schneider (@schnejan) January 16, 2021

Confirmed: Antibodies were found, so everything should be fine. https://t.co/m07oQ5gcIg — Saša Ozmo (@ozmo_sasa) January 16, 2021

However, the Australian Open 2021 organizers have issued a statement to clarify that there is no 'active COVID-19 infection in the entire tennis cohort based in Adelaide'.

Update from Adelaide: SA Health has confirmed that there is no one who has an active COVID-19 infection in the entire tennis cohort based in Adelaide. Testing will continue on a daily basis. — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 16, 2021

Players take to social media to discuss their struggles at Australian Open 2021

The Rod Laver Arena during the 2020 Australian Open

Quite naturally, the players are not happy about the way things have unfolded at the start of Australian Open 2021. France's Alize Cornet was one of the first to react on social media, but she later deleted her tweet after receiving a lot of backlash.

The criticism was led by local citizens, who fear that an infected person entering the country could undo all the work put in by the government to control the spread of the virus. The decision of Tennis Australia to bring over 1,000 people for the Australian Open 2021 after months of lockdown has not gone down well with many Victorians.

Ok people, this is getting too much for me, so I will delete the tweet. Probably better for everyone 😊 Stay safe ! — Alize Cornet (@alizecornet) January 16, 2021

A Zoom call during the day between the Australian Open 2021 organizers and the players didn't produce any resolution either, as per reports.

Also hearing that unrest is growing over the separate arrangement in place for top players in Adelaide. Barely two days into the two-week quarantine period for the first arrivals and already a very delicate and tricky situation for Australian Open organisers. — Stuart Fraser (@stu_fraser) January 16, 2021

WTA players Paula Badosa and Marta Kostyuk also discussed some of the challenges they faced due to the changed rules.

Kostyuk claimed it would be impossible for players to meet expectations after being inside a room for two weeks without any training or practice, something that the likes of Sorana Cirstea also reiterated. Kirsten Flipkens, meanwhile, suggested that the Australian Open be pushed back by a week so that all the quarantined players would get enough time to train and be on a level playing field with the rest.

Marta Kostyuk told about her experience of strict isolation after a positive test on her flight#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/58zSRWkVBu — Tennis_BTU_ENG (@Tennis_BTU_ENG) January 16, 2021

WTA players Marta Kostyuk and Paula Badosa giving a player perspective on the tougher lockdown they’re now facing. #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/9EvK1XE6T9 — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) January 16, 2021

No I am not (for now as we await our result) on one the 'infected planes' but it is fair to say that or everyone should quarantaine for 2 weeks or Aus Open should be pushed back by a week.. 2 weeks in a hotel room without any practice is insane for those players — Kirsten Flipkens (@FlipperKF) January 16, 2021

We have just been informed that a person on our flight from Abu Dhabi has returned a positive COVID-19 test. As a consequence, everyone on board needs to isolate in their rooms for the 14 day quarantine period. That‘s all I know for now! Let‘s wait and see... Good night 😘🙏🏼 — Angelique Kerber (@AngeliqueKerber) January 16, 2021

What i don’t understand is that, why no one ever told us, if one person on board is positive the whole plane need to be isolated🤦🏼‍♀️ I would think twice before coming here — Yulia Putintseva (@PutintsevaYulia) January 16, 2021

Been trying to change the room for a 2 hours already ! And no one came to help due to quarantine situation🤦🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/LAowgWqw58 — Yulia Putintseva (@PutintsevaYulia) January 16, 2021