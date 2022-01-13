Australian Open 2022: Daniil Medvedev's projected path to the final

After a runner-up finish last year, World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev will go all out in his bid for a maiden Australian Open title this month.

The reigning US Open champion started the 2022 season with a tough three-set loss at the hands of Ugo Humbert at the ATP Cup. But he bounced back strongly to notch up three wins on the trot against Alex de Minaur, Matteo Berrettini and Felix Auger-Aliassime as Russia ended their campaign in the semifinals.

With wins over three quality players, the 25-year-old will now embark on his quest for a second Grand Slam title.

On that note, let's take a look at the second seed's potential path to the final of Australian Open 2022:

Daniil Medvedev's first-round opponent - Henri Laaksonen

Medvedev has been handed a relatively straightforward opener against World No. 92 Henri Laaksonen. The two squared off once before, at the 2019 Davis Cup, where the Russian triumphed 7-6(8), 6-7(6), 6-2.

The Swiss is not in great form either. He qualified for the ATP 250 event in Melbourne last week, but bowed out in the Round of 16.

Daniil Medvedev's likely second-round opponent - Nick Kyrgios

Medvedev needs to find his rhythm quickly as a cracking second-round showdown with home hope Nick Kyrgios is on the cards.

The Russian trails the head-to-head with Kyrgios 2-0, having lost both their meetings in 2019.

However, the Australian has had little to no practice heading into his home Slam. He last played a competitive match at the Laver Cup in September.

Kyrgios' start to the 2022 season was marred by a positive COVID-19 test and a flare-up of asthma. It remains to be seen if the World No. 114 manages to get fit in time.

Daniil Medvedev's likely third-round opponent - Ugo Humbert

Ugo Humbert in action at 2022 ATP Cup

Daniil Medvedev will be gunning for revenge against 29th seed Ugo Humbert, who is the Russian's projected third-round opponent at Australian Open 2022.

The Frenchman edged Medvedev 6-7(5), 7-5, 7-6(2) in their ATP Cup face-off earlier this month for his second consecutive win over the Russian.

Having run Humbert close at the ATP Cup, Medvedev will be keen to get the better of him in a best-of-five match if they meet at Melbourne Park.

Daniil Medvedev's likely fourth-round opponent - Diego Schwartzman

If the 2020 ATP Finals champion progresses to the fourth round, he could meet 13th seed Diego Schwartzman, in which case he might just breathe a sigh of relief.

Medvedev has won all six of his meetings with the Argentine, with just one match going the distance. Their most recent clash was at the ATP Cup at the start of the year, where the Russian pummeled Schwartzman 7-5, 6-3.

Daniil Medvedev's likely quarterfinal opponent - Andrey Rublev

Andrey Rublev (L) & Daniil Medvedev celebrate Russia's Davis Cup win in 2021

The quarterfinals could witness a blockbuster all-Russian showdown between Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev.

Medvedev has a healthy 4-1 lead in the head-to-head but Rublev won their most recent meeting in Cincinnati last year.

Rublev also played some scintillating tennis to win the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi at the end of last year. But he has not featured since testing positive for COVID-19.

Daniil Medvedev's likely semifinal opponent - Stefanos Tsitsipas

World No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas could stand between Daniil Medvedev and a second consecutive Australian Open final. The Russian leads the head-to-head 6-2, but the two split their meetings last year.

Interestingly, one of those showdowns took place at Melbourne Park last year at the same stage. Medvedev staved off a late challenge from the Greek to come through 6-3, 7-6(3), 7-5.

Daniil Medvedev's likely opponent in the final - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic in action at the Rolex Paris Masters

If Novak Djokovic's visa isn't canceled again and he is allowed to compete at the Australian Open, he will pursue a record 10th title in Melbourne. The Serb has been handed a rather straightforward draw and will likely make it to the final, setting up a rematch with Medvedev.

Although the Russian trails 4-6 in their head-to-head, he won a very important meeting at the US Open final last year.

That would give him the confidence he needs to stop Djokovic from capturing a record 21st Grand Slam title at his most successful Major.

Edited by Arvind Sriram