Australian Open 2022: Daniil Medvedev vs Maxime Cressy preview, head-to-head and prediction

Match Details
Fixture: [2] Daniil Medvedev vs Maxime Cressy
Date: 24 January 2022
Tournament: Australian Open
Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)
Venue: Melbourne Park
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $75,000,000
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Six, Sony Liv
Daniil Medvedev vs Maxime Cressy preview
World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev faces Maxime Cressy in the fourth round of the Australian Open on Monday.
The Russian had an impressive 2021 season during which he won the US Open and the Toronto Masters.
Medvedev represented Russia at the ATP Cup and lost his first singles match against France's Ugo Humbert. However, the 25-year-old won his next two encounters as Russia qualified for the semifinals.
Medvedev won his singles match against Felix-Auger Aliassime in the semifinals but Canada won the tie to progress to the final.
The World No. 2 started the Australian Open with a straight-sets victory over Henri Laaksonen. Medvedev had to toil in his second-round encounter with Nick Kyrgios, but beat the Australian in four sets to reach the third round.
The Russian then beat Botic van de Zandschulp comprehensively to seal his place in the fourth round.
Cressy started his 2022 season at the Melbourne Summer Set 1 and had to qualify for the main draw of the tournament. He beat Rinky Hijikata in the first round before making a spectacular comeback to defeat compatriot Reilly Opelka.
Cressy then defeated Jaume Munar and Grigor Dimitrov to seal his place in the final, where he lost to Rafael Nadal.
The American started his run at the Australian Open by beating John Isner in a thrilling five-set contest. He followed that with two four-set wins over Tomas Machac and Christopher O'Connell to reach the fourth round of a Major for the first time in his career.
Daniil Medvedev vs Maxime Cressy head-to-head
Medvedev and Cressy will play each other for the first time so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0. The winner will face either Marin Cilic or Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarterfinals.
Daniil Medvedev vs Maxime Cressy prediction
Medvedev is the top seed at the Australian Open and has been in imperious form so far. The Russian has no weaknesses in his game. His match awareness and ability to move his opponents around the court might prove difficult for Cressy to handle.
The American will depend heavily on his big serve and will have to be at his absolute best to stand any chance against Medvedev.
Cressy has had a good run in the tournament so far but there is every chance of it ending given his opponent's talent and current form.