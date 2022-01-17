Australian Open 2022 Day 2 schedule: TV schedule, start time, live stream details & more

The first-round action at the 2022 Australian Open will conclude on January 18. Players in the bottom half of both the men's and women's draws will start their campaigns on Day 2 of the tournament.

Second seeds from both the men's and women's sides -- Daniil Medvedev and Aryna Sabalenka -- will get title bids underway on Tuesday.

Sloane Stephens and Emma Raducanu will also clash in a marquee first-round match. Other big names including Petra Kvitova, Garbine Muguruza, Simona Halep and Stefanos Tsitsipas will also be in action.

On that note, let's take a look at the schedule for the Day 2 matches (for showcourts only):

Rod Laver Arena

Day session: Garbine Muguruza vs Clara Burel, followed by Iga Swiatek vs Harriet Dart, followed by Henri Laaksonen vs Daniil Medvedev

Night session: Storm Sanders vs Aryna Sabalenka, followed by Mikael Ymer vs Stefanos Tsitsipas

Margaret Court Arena

Day session: Daria Saville vs Rebecca Peterson, followed by Andrey Rublev vs Gianluca Mager, followed by Simona Halep vs Magdalena Frech

Night session: Lorenzo Musetti vs Alex de Minaur, followed by Sloane Stephens vs Emma Raducanu

John Cain Arena

Day session: Petra Kvitova vs Sorana Cirstea, followed by Anett Kontaveit vs Katerina Siniakova, followed by Andy Murray vs Nikoloz Basilashvili (Not before 3 pm local time).

Night session: Liam Broady vs Nick Kyrgios

Kia Arena

Day session: Robin Anderson vs Samantha Stosur, followed by Joao Sousa vs Jannik Sinner, followed by Casper Ruud vs Alex Molcan, followed by Angelique Kerber vs Kaia Kanepi

1573 Arena

Day session: Diego Schwartzman vs Filip Krajinovic, followed by Maddison Inglis vs Leylah Fernandez, followed by Emil Ruusuvuori vs Felix Auger-Aliassime, followed by Catherine Dolehide vs Danielle Collins

You can check out the remainder of the schedule here.

Where to watch Australian Open 2022

Viewers from the USA, UK, India and Canada can catch all the action live on the following channels and sites.

USA: All matches will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2, and the Tennis Channel.

UK: All matches will be broadcast on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk, and the Discovery+ app via smart devices.

India & Subcontinent: All matches will be broadcast on Sony Six & Sony Ten 2 and viewers can also follow live action on the Sony Liv app.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

Australian Open 2022 - Match timings

Australian Open matches are played over two sessions—day and night on three of the showcourts. The action commences with the day session on all courts at 11.00 am local time, while the night sessions start at 7.00 pm local time.

For fans watching from the USA, UK, India, and Canada, the broadcast timings for the matches scheduled to be played on Day 2 are as follows:

Country Day session start time Night session start time USA and Canada 7:00 pm EST, January 17, 2022 3:00 am EST, January 18, 2022 UK 12:00 am GMT, January 18, 2022 8:00 am GMT, January 18, 2022 India 5:30 am IST, January 18, 2022 1:30 pm IST, January 18, 2022

For more information regarding the broadcast of the 2022 Australian Open, click here.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee