Australian Open 2022: Emma Raducanu vs Sloane Stephens score, winner and match recap

Emma Raducanu registered her first victory at the Australian Open on Tuesday by defeating Sloane Stephens in three sets in a battle of US Open champions.

The Brit started brilliantly and took the opening set 6-0. Stephens fought back in the second set, which she won 6-2. However, Raducanu regained her spirit in the decider and went on to win it 6-1.

Although Raducanu played a great match, she had plenty of help from Stephens, who leaked unforced errors at inopportune moments.

Emma Raducanu vs Sloane Stephens score

Emma Raducani beat Sloane Stephens 6-0, 2-6, 6-1.

Emma Raducanu vs Sloane Stephens winner

Emma Raducanu defeated Sloane Stephens in three sets to advance to the second round, where she will face Montenegro's Danka Kovinic.

Emma Raducanu vs Sloane Stephens match recap

Raducanu made an impressive start to the match, holding to love before breaking Stephens to lead 2-0. The teenager continued to dominate proceedings as the American made a number of unforced errors in her first match of the season. Raducanu eventually took the first set 6-0.

Stephens started much better in the second set and earned two breakpoints following a double fault from her opponent. Raducanu saved both of them, but Stephens continued to pile the pressure on the Brit. The 28-year-old eventually broke serve and then held to take a 2-0 lead.

Raducanu took the next two games to level proceedings but Stephens raised her level to break once again. The American reeled off four successive games to win the second set 6-2 and level the match, forcing Raducanu to play a deciding set at a Slam for the first time in her career.

The World No. 18 did not panic and started the third set on a positive note, breaking Stephens to take a 2-0 lead. After holding her own serve, Raducanu broke the American again to go 4-0 up.

Stephens' game appeared to be falling apart but she did have a bit of fight left in her as she pushed Raducanu to deuce in the fifth game. However, she could not stop the Brit from going 5-0 up.

Stephens managed to hold serve in the sixth game, but she was only delaying the inevitable as Raducanu held comfortably to seal the win and advance to the second round at Melbourne Park on her Australian Open debut.

Edited by Arvind Sriram