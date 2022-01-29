Australian Open 2022 men's final, Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev: Where to watch, TV schedule, live stream details and more

20-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal will lock horns with reigning US Open champion Daniil Medvedev in a blockbuster final at the Australian Open on Sunday.

The 2009 champion will be chasing history in the summit clash. A win in the final would make the Spaniard the first man to lift 21 Major trophies, breaking away from the tie he has with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. A second title at the Australian Open will also enable him to become the second man after Djokovic in the Open Era to win all four Slams twice.

It has been an emotional return to tennis for the 35-year-old, who lost four months last year due to a foot injury and even contemplated retirement.

But at the Australian Open, he has shown his trademark grit all fortnight in battling past younger, hungrier opponents on his way to a sixth final at this Slam.

On Sunday, Nadal will be keen to show his fighting spirit against arguably the best player from the next generation.

World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev, whom Nadal defeate in five sets in the 2019 US Open final, has been a major force in men's tennis in the past couple of years. His stamina and belief helped him stop Djokovic's quest for a 21st Slam title in the final at Flushing Meadows last year.

The Russian will aim to do the same against another legend of modern tennis when he takes on Nadal in the summit showdown.

Medvedev hasn't been in top form this fortnight but has managed to raise his level when required. Victory this week will make him the first man to win a second Major title in the very next Slam after winning his first.

The win will be crucial for the 25-year-old in terms of rankings as well. He could stay in contention to wrest away the World No. 1 spot from Djokovic next month if he goes on to win the Australian Open.

All in all, we are all set for what could be an enthralling finish to the inaugural Major of the season.

Australian Open 2022: Men's Final schedule on

January 30

(6) Rafael Nadal vs (2) Daniil Medvedev at 7.30 pm local time/ 8.30 am GMT/ 3.30 am EST/ 2 pm IST on Rod Laver Arena.

Where to watch Australian Open 2022

Viewers in the US, UK, India and Canada can catch all the action live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2, and the Tennis Channel.

UK: All matches will be shown on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk, and the Discovery+ app via smart devices.

India & Subcontinent: All matches will be broadcast on Sony Six, Sony Ten 2 & Sony Ten 3 while viewers can also follow live action on the Sony Liv app.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

Edited by Sarbajaya Bhattacharya