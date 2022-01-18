Australian Open 2022: Reilly Opelka vs Dominik Koepfer preview, head to head and prediction

Match Details

Fixture: [24] Reilly Opelka vs Dominik Koepfer

Date: 19 January 2022

Tournament: Australian Open

Round: Second round (Round of 128)

Venue: Melbourne Park

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Match timing: 12.20 p.m. local time, 1.20 a.m. GMT, 6.50 a.m. IST

Prize Money: $75,000,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Six, Sony Liv

Reilly Opelka vs Dominik Koepfer preview

24th seed Reilly Opelka takes on Germany's Dominik Koepfer in the second round of the Australian Open.

The American had a decent 2021 during which he reached his first Masters 1000 final in Toronto, defeating the likes of Roberto Bautista Agut and Stefanos Tsitsipas en route. He also made it to the semifinals of the Rome Masters.

Opelka started 2022 at the Melbourne Summer Set. As the No. 2 seed, he received a bye to the second round where he squared off against compatriot Maxime Cressy.

Opelka took the first set but his opponent fought back to take the second set via a tiebreak. The third set also went to a tiebreak and Cressy edged him out 11-9 to qualify for the quarterfinals.

Next up for the 24-year-old was the Sydney International, where he was the fourth seed. Once again, Opelka received a bye to the second round where he faced wildcard Jordan Thompson. The American won 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the quarterfinals.

He beat compatriot Brandon Nakashima 7-6, 6-2 to reach the semifinals where he was up against Andy Murray. Opelka took the first set 7-6. However, the Scot fought back to win the next two sets 6-4 to reach the final.

Opelka is seeded 24th at the Australian Open and started with a straight-sets win over former Wimbledon finalist Kevin Anderson.

Dominic Koepfer broke into the top 50 of the ATP rankings last year and also started 2022 at the Melbourne Summer Set. He was seeded seventh in the competition but lost his opening match to Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor in straight sets.

The German started his Australian Open campaign against Spain's Carlos Taberner and took the first set 6-1. Taberner rallied back to win the second set 6-3 before Koepfer took the third and fourth sets 6-4 and 6-1 respectively.

Reilly Opelka vs Dominik Koepfer head to head

Wednesday will mark the fourth meeting between Opelka and Koepfer. The German has won all three of their previous encounters and leads the head-to-head 3-0

Reilly Opelka vs Dominik Koepfer prediction

Opelka has enjoyed most of his success on hardcourts and will rely heavily on his powerful serve to trouble Koepfer. The German, however, is a top athlete and will look to utilize his movement and power to put the American under pressure.

Last year, Opelka had a 16-17 record on hardcourts, which is relatively better than Koepfer's record of 12-14. However, the German's success in their three previous encounters will give him immense confidence.

The match will be tightly contested but there is a good chance Opelka will finally register his first win over the German.

Prediction: Reilly Opelka to win in four sets.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala