Australian Open 2022 results: Andy Murray vs Nikoloz Basilashvili score, winner and match recap

Andy Murray won his first Australian Open match since 2017, defeating 21st seed Nikoloz Basilashvili in a five-set thriller that lasted nearly four hours.

The Scot took the first set 6-1 before the Georgian won the second 6-3. Murray restored his lead by winning the third 6-4, before Basilashvili unleashed all of his power to take the fourth set in a tie-break.

Murray raced into a 3-0 lead in the final set but his opponent his back to level the score at 4-4. However, the three-time Slam champion held his nerve to win the next two games and advance to the second round.

The Scot put in a solid display, but received a helping hand from Basilashvili, who made 99 unforced errors.

Andy Murray beat Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-1, 3-6, 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-4.

Andy Murray defeated Nikoloz Basilashvili in five sets to reach the second round of the Australian Open, where he will face Japan's Taro Daniel.

Murray earned the first break of the match to take a 2-1 lead in the first set. The Brit then pulled away from the Georgian, winning five straight games to take the set 6-1. The five-time finalist in Melbourne was helped by a plethora of unforced errors from Basilashvili, who appeared nervous in the first set.

The Georgian, however, found his range in the second and broke twice to go 4-1 up. He eventually took the set 6-3 and leveled the match.

In the third set, both players did well to hold serve in the first four games. After exchanging breaks, Murray took control of the set with another break to go 4-3 up. He then held firm, closing out the set 6-3.

Fatigue appeared to kick in for Murray in the fourth as he conceded a break to go 4-2 down. However, he hit back immediately to level the set. Basilashvili then held to go 5-4 up and had a set point in the next game. However, Murray saved it and took the game with an ace.

Both players held serve to force a tie-break, where Basilashvili raced to a 4-1 lead. Murray saved two more set points but the Georgian converted on his fourth attempt to force a deciding set.

Murray, however, found a second wind and took control of the deciding set with an early break. However, Basilashvili refused to back down and raised his level once again to break back.

Murray halted the Georgian's momentum by holding in the ninth game and then earned three match points at 5-4. Basilashvili saved two of them but Murray converted at the third time of asking to seal his place in the second round.

