Australian Open 2022 schedule: TV schedule, Start Time, Live Stream details & more

Grand Slam tennis is set to kick off with the 2022 Australian Open on January 17. The tournament will feature 128 singles players in both the women's and men's draws.

The event will take place in Melbourne, Australia, at Melbourne Park.

Australian Open 2022 Day 1 Schedule

Day one on Rod Laver Arena:



Maria-Sakkari (not a typo)

Osorio-Osaka

Giron-Nadal



Barty-Tsurenko

Djokovic-Kecmanovic



MCA:



Ferro-Svitolina

Nakashima-Berrettini

Gauff-Wang



Zverev-Altmaier

Tournament organizers have announced the Order of Play for Day 1. However, there was a slight delay this year, possibly owing to Novak Djokovic's ongoing visa-related trial.

As things stand, the defending champion faces deportation from Australia after a full-bench Federal Court upheld Immigration Minister Alex Hawke's decision to cancel the Serb's visa.



Novak Djokovic has lost an appeal against his deportation and will be required to leave Australia. The decision was made by a full bench of the court and therefore cannot be appealed

Since the panel of judges unanimously reached the decision, Djokovic's legal team cannot appeal. However, it is being speculated that his lawyers will take some measures in the near future.

It is also being reported that lucky loser Salvatore Caruso will take Djokovic's place in the main draw.

The women's defending champion, Naomi Osaka, is also part of the Day 1 action.

The schedule of the matches is as follows (showcourt matches only):

Rod Laver Arena

Day session: Tatjana Maria vs Maria Sakkari, followed by Naomi Osaka vs Camila Osorio, followed by Rafael Nadal vs Marcos Giron.

Night session: Ashleigh Barty vs Lesia Tsurenko, followed by Salvatore Caruso vs Miomir Kecmanovic (but will likely be shifted elsewhere).

Margaret Court Arena

Day session: Fiona Ferro vs Elina Svitolina, followed by Brandon Nakashima vs Matteo Berrettini, followed by Wang Qiang vs Coco Gauff.

Night session: Alexander Zverev vs Daniel Altmaier, followed by Ajla Tomljanovic vs Paula Badosa.

John Cain Arena

Day session: Laslo Djere vs Denis Shapovalov, followed by Hubert Hurkacz vs Egor Gerasimov, followed by Sofia Kenin vs Madison Keys.

Night session: Feliciano Lopez vs John Millman (Not before 7 p.m. local time).

Kia Arena

Day session: Belinda Bencic vs Kristina Mladenovic, followed by Gael Monfils vs Federico Coria, followed by Cameron Norrie vs Sebastian Korda, followed by Barbora Krejcikova vs Andrea Petkovic.

1573 Arena

Day session: Amanda Anisimova vs Arianne Hartono, followed by Karen Khachanov vs Denis Kudla, followed by Ons Jabeur vs Nuria Parrizas-Diaz, followed by Jaume Munar vs Aslan Karatsev.

For information about other matches of the day, visit the link in the tweet embedded below:

Australian Open 2022 - Match timings

Australian Open matches are divided into day and night sessions on three of the showpiece courts. The day session on all courts begins at 11:00 a.m. local time, with the night sessions scheduled to start at 7:00 p.m. local time.

However, there are quite a few day session matches that have been scheduled to start not before 5:00 p.m. local time.

For fans in the USA, UK, India, and Canada, here are the broadcast timings for proceedings on Day 1.

Country Day session start time Night session start time USA and Canada 7:00 pm EST, January 16, 2022 3:00 am EST, January 17, 2022 UK 12:00 am GMT, January 17, 2022 8:00 am GMT, January 17, 2022 India 5:30 am IST, January 17, 2022 1:30 pm IST, January 17, 2022

Where to watch Australian Open 2022

Viewers in the following countries can catch all the action live on the following channels and sites.

USA: For viewers in the USA, ESPN, ESPN2, and the Tennis Channel will broadcast all the first-round matches.

UK: UK viewers can follow the action live exclusively on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk, and the Discovery+ app via smart devices.

India & Subcontinent: Viewers can follow the action on Sony Six and the Sony Liv app.

Canada: Fans in Canada can watch the matches on TSN.

