Australian Open 2022 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more - Day 10

The 2022 Australian Open is entering its final stages and the new champions will be crowned in a few days. Day 10 will feature the remaining men's and women's singles and doubles quarterfinals, along with the mixed doubles semifinals.

Grand Slam champions Daniil Medvedev and Iga Swiatek will be looking to book their spots in the final four. Stefanos Tsitsipas will also aim to reach a third semifinal in Melbourne.

Here's a look at the schedule for Day 10 of the 2022 Australian Open (showcourts only):

Rod Laver Arena

Day session:

(27) Danielle Collins vs Alize Cornet, followed by

(7) Iga Swiatek vs Kaia Kanepi, followed by

(4) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (11) Jannik Sinner.

Night session:

(2) Daniil Medvedev vs (9) Felix Auger-Aliassime, followed by

Lucie Hradecka/Gonzalo Escobar vs Jaimee Fourlis/Jason Kubler.

Margaret Court Arena

Day Session:

Veronika Kudermetova/Elise Mertens vs Kristen Flipkens/Sara Sorribes Tormo, followed by

Simone Bolelli/Fabio Fognini vs Rajeev Ram/Joe Salisbury, followed by

Zhang Shuai/John Peers vs Kristina Mladenovic/Ivan Dodig.

Kia Arena

Day Session:

Nicole Bradtke/Sam Groth vs Barbara Schett/Wayne Ferreira, followed by

Wesley Koolhof/Neal Skupski vs Matthew Ebden/Max Purcell, followed by

Barbora Krejcikova/Katerina Siniakova vs Caroline Dolehide/Storm Sanders.

Where to watch Australian Open 2022

Daniil Medvedev is set to face Felix Auger-Aliassime for a semifinal spot

Viewers in the US, UK, India and Canada can catch all the action live on the following channels and sites.

USA: All matches will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2, and the Tennis Channel.

UK: All matches will be broadcast on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk, and the Discovery+ app via smart devices.

India & Subcontinent: All matches will be broadcast on Sony Six & Sony Ten 2 while viewers can also follow live action on the Sony Liv app.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

Australian Open 2022 - Match timings

Almost all the matches on Day 10 of the Australian Open will be played during the day session. The two matches scheduled to be played at Rod Laver Arena are the only ones happening during the night session. The action commences on all courts at 11 a.m. local time, while the night session for will commence at 7 p.m. local time.

For fans watching in the US, UK, India, and Canada, the broadcast timings for the matches scheduled to be played on Day 10 are as follows:

Country Day session start time Night session start time USA and Canada 7:00 pm EST, January 25, 2022 3:00 am EST, January 26, 2022 UK 12:00 am GMT, January 26, 2022 8:00 am GMT, January 26, 2022 India 5:30 am IST, January 26, 2022 1:30 pm IST, January 26, 2022

