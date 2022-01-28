Australian Open 2022 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more - Day 12

The men's singles semifinals headline Day 12 of the 2022 Australian Open. Rafael Nadal will be looking to move another step closer to a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title when he takes on World no. 7 Matteo Berrettini. Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev will square off in the other semifinal, in a rematch of their final-four showdown from last year.

The mixed doubles final will also be played on Friday, as the veteran pair of Kristina Mladenovic and Ivan Dodig take on home favorites Jaimee Fourlis and Jason Kubler.

There's plenty of action to look forward to, so here is a look at the schedule for Day 12 of the 2022 Australian Open (showcourts only):

Rod Laver Arena

Day session:

(5) Kristina Mladenovic/Ivan Dodig vs Jaimee Fourlis/Jason Kubler, followed by

(6) Rafael Nadal vs (7) Matteo Berrettini

Night session:

(2) Daniil Medvedev vs (4) Stefanos Tsitsipas

Margaret Court Arena

Day Session:

(1) Bruno Kuzuhara vs (3) Adolfo Daniel Vallejo, followed by

(8) Sofia Costoulas vs Charlotte Kempenaers-Pocz, followed by

(1) Clervie Ngounoue/Diana Shnaider vs Kayla Cross/Victoria Mboko, followed by

(2) Coleman Wong/Bruno Kuzuhara vs Adolfo Daniel Vallejo/Alex Michelsen.

Where to watch Australian Open 2022

Matteo Berrettini at the 2022 Australian Open.

Viewers in the US, UK, India and Canada can catch all the action live on the following channels and sites.

USA: All matches will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2, and the Tennis Channel.

UK: All matches will be broadcast on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk, and the Discovery+ app via smart devices.

India & Subcontinent: All matches will be broadcast on Sony Six, Sony Ten 2 & Sony Ten 3 while viewers can also follow live action on the Sony Liv app.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Australian Open 2022 - Match timings

Except for the second men's singles semifinal, all matches will be played during the day session. Play at Rod Laver Arena will begin at 12 pm local time, while matches will commence at 11 am local time on other courts. The night session match will start at 7.30 pm local time.

For fans watching in the US, UK, India, and Canada, the broadcast timings for the matches scheduled to be played on Day 12 are as follows:

Country Day session start time (Rod Laver Arena) Night session start time USA and Canada 8:00 pm EST, January 27, 2022 3:30 am EST, January 28, 2022 UK 1:00 am GMT, January 28, 2022 8:30 am GMT, January 28, 2022 India 6:30 am IST, January 28, 2022 2:00 pm IST, January 28, 2022

