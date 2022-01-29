Australian Open 2022 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more - Day 13

It's championship weekend at the 2022 Australian Open. The women's singles and men's doubles finals are the highlights of Day 13 at Melbourne Park. Junior girls and boys' singles finals are also to be played.

In the women's summit clash, World No. 1 and home favorite Ashleigh Barty will square off against first-time finalist Danielle Collins. While both players have done well to get to the final, the Aussie has been playing on a different level. She has dominated her opponents in all of her matches so far and will be the overwhelming favorite to win.

The men's doubles final will be an all-Australian affair, as Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios take on Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell. While the former pairing have reached a Grand Slam final for the first time, Ebden has won the mixed doubles title in Melbourne and Purcell is a former doubles finalist at the event.

There's plenty of action to look forward to, so here's a look at the schedule for Day 13 of the 2022 Australian Open:

Rod Laver Arena

Day session:

(1) Petra Marcinko vs (8) Sofia Costoulas, followed by

(1) Bruno Kuzuhara vs (4) Jakub Mensik.

Night session:

(1) Ashleigh Barty vs (27) Danielle Collins, followed by

(WC) Nick Kyrgios/Thanasi Kokkinakis vs Matthew Ebden/Max Purcell.

Where to watch Australian Open 2022

Thanasi Kokkinakis (L) and Nick Kyrgios at the 2022 Australian Open

Viewers in the US, UK, India and Canada can catch all the action live on the following channels and sites.

USA: All matches will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2, and the Tennis Channel.

UK: All matches will be broadcast on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk, and the Discovery+ app via smart devices.

India & Subcontinent: All matches will be broadcast on Sony Six, Sony Ten 2 & Sony Ten 3 while viewers can also follow live action on the Sony Liv app.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Australian Open 2022 - Match timings

All four matches will be played at the Rod Laver Arena. The day session features the junior finals and will begin at 12 p.m. local time. The women's singles and men's doubles finals will be played during the night session, which will commence at 7:30 p.m. local time.

For fans watching in the US, UK, India, and Canada, the broadcast timings for the matches scheduled to be played on Day 13 are as follows:

Also Read Article Continues below

Country Day session start time Night session start time USA and Canada 8:00 pm EST, January 28, 2022 3:30 am EST, January 29, 2022 UK 1:00 am GMT, January 29, 2022 8:30 am GMT, January 29, 2022 India 6:30 am IST, January 29, 2022 2:00 pm IST, January 29, 2022

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala