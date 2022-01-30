×
Australian Open 2022 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more - Day 14

Rafael Nadal will try to win his 21st Grand Slam on Sunday
Neelabhra Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Jan 30, 2022 01:00 AM IST
The Australian Open will come to an end on Sunday. Only two matches are scheduled to take place at the Rod Laver Arena on the final day of the tournament, the first of which is the women's doubles final.

Top seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova will take on the unseeded pair of Anna Danilina and Beatriz Haddad Maia. The Czech duo lost in the final last year to Elise Mertens and Aryna Sabalenka and will be looking to make amends this time out.

Danilina and Haddad Maia have had an impressive run in the tournament so far. The Kazakh-Brazilian duo beat four unseeded pairs to reach the semifinals before eliminating second seeds Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara.

The women's doubles final will be followed by the highly-anticipated men's singles final between Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev. The Spaniard is chasing a record 21st Grand Slam title, while the Russian is one win away from the No. 1 ranking.

Will Medvedev win his second Grand Slam title on Sunday?
Both players have been in very good form and are expected to put on a great show.

On that note, let's take a look at the schedule for the 14th and final day of the Australian Open:

Rod Laver Arena

Twilight Session:

[1] Barbora Krejcikova / Katerina Siniakova vs Anna Danilina / Beatriz Haddad Maia

Night Session:

[6] Rafael Nadal vs [2] Daniil Medvedev

Where to watch Australian Open 2022

Viewers from the USA, UK, India and Canada can catch all the action from the Australian Open live on the following channels and sites.

USA: All matches will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2, and the Tennis Channel.

UK: All matches will be broadcast on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk, and the Discovery+ app.

India & Subcontinent: All matches of the Australian Open will be broadcast on Sony Six & Sony Ten 2 and viewers can also follow live action on the Sony Liv app.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the action on TSN

Australian Open 2022 - Match timings

Both matches will take place at the Rod Laver Arena. The women's doubles final starts at 3 pm local time followed by the men's singles final at 7.30 pm.

For fans watching in the US, UK, India, and Canada, the broadcast timings for the matches scheduled to be played on Day 14 are as follows:

CountryTwilight session start timeNight session start time
USA and Canada11 pm EST, January 29, 20223 30 am, January 30, 2022
UK4 00 am GMT, January 30, 20228 30 am GMT, January 30, 202
India9 30 am IST, January 30, 20222 pm IST, January 30, 2022

