Australian Open 2022 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more - Day 6

Day 6 of the Australian Open will feature plenty of entertaining third-round singles clashes. World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev faces Netherlands' Botic van de Zandschulp, while fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas takes on Benoit Paire. Fifth seed Andrey Rublev, ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime and local favorite Alex de Minaur are also in action on Saturday.

In the women's draw, World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka will look to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open for the second straight year when she takes on Marketa Vondrousova. The likes of Simona Halep and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova will also play their respective third-round matches on Saturday.

So without any further ado, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 6 at the Australian Open (showcourts only):

Rod Laver Arena:

Day Session: Clara Tauson vs Danielle Collins, followed by Kaia Kanepi vs Maddison Inglis, followed by Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Benoit Paire (Not before 2pm local time)

Night Session: Pablo Andujar vs Alex de Minaur, followed by Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs Sorana Cirstea

Margaret Court Arena

Day Session: Tamara Zidansek vs Alize Cornet, followed by Aryna Sabalenka vs Marketa Vondrousova, followed by Daniil Medvedev vs Botic van de Zandschulp (Not before 2pm local time)

Night Session: Iga Swatek vs Daria Kasatkina, followed by Andrey Rublev vs Marin Cilic

John Cain Arena

Day Session: Simona Halep vs Danka Kovinic, followed by Barbora Krejcikova/Katerina Siniakova vs Monique Adamczak/Xinyun Han, followed by Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Dan Evans (Not before 5pm local time)

Simona Halep takes on Danka Kovinic

Kia Arena

Day Session: Elise Mertens vs Zhang Shuai, followed by Roberto Bautista Agut vs Taylor Fritz, followed by Taro Daniel vs Jannik Sinner (Not before 5pm local time)

1573 Arena

Day Session: Simone Bolelli/Fabio Fognini vs Ivan Dodig/Marcelo Melo, followed by Matthew Ebden/Max Purcell vs Juan Sebastian Cabal/Robert Farah, followed by Danielle Collins/Desirae Krawczyk vs Asia Muhammad/Jessica Pegula, followed by Andreja Klepac/Joran Vliegen vs Zhang Shuai/John Peers, followed by Samantha Stosur/Matthew Ebden vs Asia Muhammad/Fabrice Martin

Court 3

Day Session: Petra Martic/Shelby Rogers vs Lyudmyla Kichenok/Jelena Ostapenko, followed by Jasmine Paolini/Heather Watson vs Marta Kostyuk/Dayana Yastremska, followed by Christopher O'Connell vs Maxime Cressy (Not before 4pm local time)

Where to watch Australian Open 2022

Viewers from the USA, UK, India and Canada can catch all the action from the Australian Open live on the following channels and sites.

USA: All matches will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2, and the Tennis Channel.

UK: All matches will be broadcast on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk, and the Discovery+ app.

India & Subcontinent: All matches of the Australian Open will be broadcast on Sony Six & Sony Ten 2 and viewers can also follow live action on the Sony Liv app.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the action on TSN.

Australian Open 2022 - Match timings

The Day Session of the Australian Open starts at 5.30 am local time on the Rod Laver Arena, Margaret Court Arena and John Cain Arena while the night session commences at 7.30 pm local time.

For fans watching from the USA, UK, India, and Canada, here are the broadcast timings for the matches scheduled to be played on Day 6:

Country Day Session Start time Night Session start time USA and Canada 7:00 pm EST, January 21, 2022 3:00 am EST, January 22, 2022 UK 12:00 am GMT, January 22, 2022 8:00 am GMT, January 22, 2022 India 5:30 am IST, January 22, 2022 1:30 pm IST, January 22, 2022

