Australian Open 2022 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more - Day 8

Day 8 of the 2022 Australian Open will see women's and men's fourth-round action come to a close, with the likes of Daniil Medvedev and Aryna Sabalenka looking to book quarterfinal spots.

Other big names, including Grand Slam champions Simona Halep, Marin Cilic and Iga Swiatek, as well as Stefanos Tsitsipas, will take to the court. Here's a look at the schedule for Day 8 matches at the Australian Open (showcourts only):

Rod Laver Arena

Day session: Danielle Collins vs Elise Merterns, followed by Simona Halep vs Alize Cornet, followed by Alex de Minaur vs Jannik Sinner.

Night session: Taylor Fritz vs Stefanos Tsitsipas, followed by Kaia Kanepi vs Aryna Sabalenka.

Margaret Court Arena

Day session: Catherine Dolehide/Storm Sanders vs Marta Kostyuk/Dayana Yastermska, followed by Giuliana Olmos/Marcelo Arevalo vs Lucie Hradecka/Gonzalo Escobar, followed by Maxime Cressy vs Daniil Medvedev, followed by Iga Swiatek vs Sorana Cirstea.

John Cain Arena

Day session: Marcus Giron/ Kwon Soon-woo vs Wesley Koolhof/Neal Skupski, followed by Dane Sweeney/Li Tu vs Rajeev Ram/Joe Salisbury (Not before 1p.m. local time), followed by Marin Cilic vs Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Kia Arena

Day session: Cara Black/Renae Stubbs vs Nicole Bradtke/Barbara Schett, followed by Raven Klaasen/Brandon Mclachlan vs Mathew Ebden/Max Purcell, followed by Barbora Krejcikova/Katerina Siniakova vs Danielle Collins/Desirae Krawczyk, followed by Mathew Ebden/Samantha Stosur vs Jaimee Fourlis/Jason Kubler

1573 Arena

Day session: Constantinos Koshis vs Jeremy Jin, followed by Charlotte Kempenaers-Pocz vs Sara Saito, followed by Gerard Campana Lee/Lautaro Midon vs Jeremy Jin/Edward Winter, followed by Ana Candiotto/Yu-Yun Li vs Charlotte Kempenaers-Pocz/Taylah Preston

Where to watch Australian Open 2022

Viewers from the USA, UK, India and Canada can catch all the action live on the following channels and sites.

USA: All matches will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2, and the Tennis Channel.

UK: All matches will be broadcast on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk, and the Discovery+ app via smart devices.

India & Subcontinent: All matches will be broadcast on Sony Six & Sony Ten 2 and viewers can also follow live action on the Sony Liv app.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

Australian Open 2022 - Match timings

Day 8 matches for the Australian Open will be played across two sessions, day and night. The action commences on all courts at 11 a.m. local time, while the night session for will commence at 7 p.m. local time.

For fans watching from the USA, UK, India, and Canada, the broadcast timings for the matches scheduled to be played on Day 8 are as follows:

Country Day Session Start Time Night Session Start Time USA and Canada 7:00 pm EST, January 23, 2022 3:00 am EST, January 24, 2022 UK 12:00 am GMT, January 24, 2022 8:00 am GMT, January 24, 2022 India 5:30 am IST, January 24, 2022 1:30 pm IST, January 24, 2022

