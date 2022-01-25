Australian Open 2022 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more - Day 9

Day 9 of 2022 Australian Open has some very interesting matches to look forward to, with four quarterfinals scheduled on Tuesday.

Rafael Nadal has looked good so far at this tournament. The 20-time Grand Slam champion beat Marcos Giron, Yannick Hanfmann, Karen Khachanov and Adrian Mannarino to book his place in the quarterfinals.

He will face 14th seed Denis Shapovalov, who has been improving with each round. The Canadian survived scares from Laslo Dere and Kwon Soon-woo before defeating Reilly Opelka in four sets and third seed Alexander Zverev in straight sets.

Seventh seed Matteo Berrettini reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open for the first time in his career by defeating Pablo Carreno Busta in straight sets. He will now face the experienced Gael Monfils for a place in the semifinals.

In women's singles, top seed Ashleigh Barty will be keen to move a step closer to her third Grand Slam title as she takes on the gritty Jessica Pegula in the last eight. Pegula reached the quarterfinals of the tournament for the second successive year by eliminating fifth seed Maria Sakkari in the fourth round.

Another quarterfinal to watch out for is between fourth seed Barbora Krejcikova and Madison Keys, who beat the in-form Paula Badosa in the previous round.

Here's a look at the Rod Laver Arena schedule for Day 9:

Rod Laver Arena

Day Session: Sam Groth/Pat Rafter vs Wayne Ferreira/Mark Philippoussis, followed by Barbora Krejcikova vs Madison Keys (Not before 12 30 pm local time), followed by Denis Shapovalov vs Rafael Nadal (Not before 2 pm local time)

Night Session: Ashleigh Barty vs Jessica Pegula, followed by Gael Monfils vs Matteo Berrettini

You can check the full schedule here.

Where to watch Australian Open 2022

Viewers from the USA, UK, India and Canada can catch all the action from the Australian Open live on the following channels and sites.

USA: All matches will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2, and the Tennis Channel.

UK: All matches will be broadcast on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk, and the Discovery+ app.

India & Subcontinent: All matches of the Australian Open will be broadcast on Sony Six & Sony Ten 2 and viewers can also follow live action on the Sony Liv app.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the action on TSN.

Australian Open 2022 - Match timings

The Day Session of the Australian Open starts at 5:30 am local time on Rod Laver Arena, Margaret Court Arena and John Cain Arena. The night session, on the other hand, commences at 7:30 pm local time.

For fans watching from the USA, UK, India, and Canada, here are the broadcast timings for the matches scheduled to be played on Day 9.

Country Day Session start time Night session start time USA and Canada 7:00 pm EST, January 24, 2022 3:00 am EST, January 25, 2022 UK 12:00 am GMT, January 25, 2022 8:00 am GMT, January 25, 2022 India 5:30 am IST, January 25, 2022 1:30 pm IST, January 25, 2022

