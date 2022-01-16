Australian Open 2022: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Mikael Ymer preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match Details

Fixture: [4] Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Mikael Ymer

Date: 18 January 2022

Tournament: Australian Open

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Melbourne Park

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: A$2,875,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Six, Sony Liv

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Mikael Ymer preview

World No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas begins his Australian Open campaign against young Swede Mikael Ymer.

The Greek had an impressive 2021 during which he won his first Masters 1000 title in Monte Carlo. He also reached his maiden Grand Slam final at Roland Garros, where he lost to Novak Djokovic in five sets.

The 23-year-old also reached the semifinals at the Australian Open, as well as the Toronto and Cincinnati Masters.

Tsitsipas began his 2022 season at the ATP Cup. The Greek lost to Diego Schwartzman but won his match against Nikoloz Basilashvili after the latter retired.

World No. 82 Ymer started 2022 at the Adelaide International 1, winning his first match against France's Benjamin Bonzi. The Swede reached the quarterfinals of the competition after defeating eighth seed Kwon Soon-woo 6-3, 6-2.

In the last eight, Ymer lost to Thanasi Kokkinakis in three sets after putting up a valiant effort. The 23-year-old was scheduled to compete in the qualifiers for the Adelaide International 2 but withdrew from the tournament.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Mikael Ymer head-to-head

Tuesday's match is the third meeting between Tsitsipas and Ymer. The duo first locked horns in the second round of the Open 13 in 2020. The Greek registered a 6-1, 6-3 victory and went on to win the tournament.

The pair's second meeting was in the third round of last year's Australian Open and was another straight-sets win for Tsitsipas.

ATP Tour @atptour



Djokovic vs. Kecmanovic

Medvedev vs. Laaksonen

Zverev vs. Altmaier

Tsitsipas vs. Ymer

Rublev vs. Mager

Nadal vs. Giron

Berrettini vs. Nakashima

Ruud vs. Molcan



Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Mikael Ymer prediction

Mikael Ymer is a fine young prospect and produced some promising performances last year that included reaching the third round of the Australian and French Open.

The Swede has an excellent defensive game and outstanding court coverage. Over the past few years, Ymer has considerably improved his offensive play and serve as well.

Tsitsipas is one of the best players in the world but is returning from an elbow injury. He was not at his best during the ATP Cup but will hope to fare better at the Australian Open.

Ymer is a fierce competitor but Tsitsipas' quality, strength and serve may just prove too much for him to handle.

While Ymer will probably put up a tougher fight against the World No. 4 than he did in their last meeting at the Australian Open, Tsitsipas is expected to get the better of his Swedish opponent.

Prediction: Tsitsipas to win in straight sets

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala