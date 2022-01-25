Australian Open 2022 today's results: Nadal, Berrettini survive five-set thrillers, Barty cruises into SF

Rafael Nadal and Ashleigh Barty were among the four players to secure a berth in the semifinals of the 2022 Australian Open on Tuesday.

The Spaniard survived a tough test from Denis Shapovalov, while Barty continued her march through the draw, defeating Jessica Pegula in straight sets.

Madison Keys continued her stellar run of form by knocking out reigning Roland Garros champion Barbora Krejcikova.

Here are the major results from Day 9 of the 2022 Australian Open:

Rafael Nadal edges out Denis Shapovalov in a five-set thriller

Rafael Nadal won the first two sets against Denis Shapovalov in straightforward fashion, leading many to believe he would cruise to an easy victory. But Shapovalov quickly turned the tables by winning the next two sets to level the proceedings.

At last year's Australian Open, Nadal won the first two sets of his quarterfinal match against Stefanos Tsitsipas, before the Greek staged a spectacular comeback to upset his celebrated opponent.

Shapovalov appeared intent on following in the Greek's footsteps, but Nadal refused to be denied and raised his level in the deciding set to win 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3.

The Spaniard is now just two wins away from a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title.

Matteo Berrettini outlasts Gael Monfils in a five-set battle

The second men's quarterfinal mirrored the first. Matteo Berrettini had one foot in the semifinals after winning the first two sets against Gael Monfils. But the Frenchman produced a stirring fightback by winning the next two sets to force a decider.

However, Monfils' resistance crumbled in the deciding set as Berrettini completed a 6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 3-6, 6-2 win to reach his maiden Australian Open semifinal. He will take on Nadal on Friday for a spot in the final.

Ashleigh Barty remains unstoppable

Home favorite Ashleigh Barty crushed 21st seed Jessica Pegula 6-2, 6-0 to continue her charge towards a maiden Australian Open crown. The World No. 1 was in total control from start to finish, spending just an hour on court.

Barty will be making her second last-four appearance in Melbourne, having lost to eventual champion Sofia Kenin in the semifinals in 2020.

Madison Keys overpowers Barbora Krejcikova

Madison Keys extended her winning streak to 10 as she defeated fourth seed Barbora Krejcikova 6-3, 6-2. The American, who won the Adelaide International prior to the Australian Open, has dropped just one set en route to the semifinals.

Keys, like Barty, will be making her second appearance in the semifinals in Melbourne, having lost to Serena Williams in 2015.

Keys' resurgence this year has been remarkable. She won a total of 11 matches last year, and has matched that tally in a single month this season.

She'll face her biggest challenge of the season next, in the shape of Barty.

Australian Open 2022: Day 9 results at a glance

Men's singles

(6) Rafael Nadal def. (14) Denis Shapovalov: 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3

(7) Matteo Berrettini def. (17) Gael Monfils: 6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 3-6, 6-2

Women's singles

(1) Ashleigh Barty def. (21) Jessica Pegula: 6-2, 6-0

Madison Keys def. (4) Barbora Krejcikova: 6-3, 6-2

Men's doubles

(3) Horatio Zeballos/Marcel Granollers def. (5) John Peers/Filip Polasek: 7-6(5), 6-4

(WC) Nick Kyrgios/Thanasi Kokkinakis def. (6) Tim Puetz/Michael Venus: 7-5, 3-6, 6-3

Women's doubles

(2) Shuko Aoyama/Ena Shibahara def. Petra Martic/Shelby Rogers: 6-1, 6-4

Anna Danilina/Beatriz Haddad Maia def. Rebecca Peterson/Anastasia Potapova: 4-6, 7-5, 6-3

Mixed doubles

(2) Zhang Shuai/John Peers def. (8) Ben McLachlan/Ena Shibahara: 6-4, 6-4

(5) Kristina Mladenovic/Ivan Dodig def. Erin Routliffe/Michael Venus: 6-4, 6-2

(WC) Jaimee Fourlis/Jason Kubler def. Sania Mirza/Rajeev Ram: 6-4, 7-6(5)

Lucie Hradecka/Gonzalo Escobar def. Makoto Ninomiya/Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi: 7-5, 7-5

