Australian Open 2022 Winners: Complete list of men's and women's singles and doubles champions

After a fortnight of exciting matches, dramatic comebacks and eventful storylines, the 2022 Australian Open concluded on Sunday. The tournament was rocked by major controversy even before it started. Novak Djokovic's visa saga dominated the headlines in the lead-up to the tournament and ended with the Serb's deportation.

Plenty of high-profile players, including Roger Federer, the Williams sisters and Dominic Thiem, among others, missed the tournament. But the season's first Grand Slam wasn't lacking in star power as there were plenty of big names at Melbourne Park.

Some of the major contenders like Naomi Osaka, Garbine Muguruza and Alexander Zverev lost early, but the business end still featured the usual suspects, especially on the men's side. Rafael Nadal, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Matteo Berrettini were the final four men, with the first two setting up a final showdown. The Spaniard eventually emerged victorious to claim a historic 21st Major.

Grand Slam winners Ashleigh Barty and Iga Swiatek, along with former semifinalists Madison Keys and Danielle Collins, were the final four women. Barty and Collins clashed for the title, with the World No. 1 coming out on top.

Finally, after two weeks of non-stop action, the victors have been crowned. Here's a list of the 2022 Australian Open champions:

Men's singles - Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning the 2022 Australian Open

Surprisingly, Rafael Nadal entered the final against Daniil Medvedev as the underdog. After the World No. 2 won the first two sets, he certainly justified the 'favorite' tag.

But the Spaniard staged a fightback for the ages as he turned things around to claim the next three sets to win the 2022 Australian Open. It was a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title for Nadal and he also completed a double career Grand Slam with this victory.

For the first time in his career, Nadal has taken the lead in the Grand Slam race as he ended his three-way tie with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, who remain on 20 Majors each.

Women's singles - Ashleigh Barty

Ashleigh Barty was simply unstoppable at the 2022 Australian Open

Ashleigh Barty continued her dominance on the women's tour as she defeated Danielle Collins 6-3, 7-6(2) to win her first Australian Open title. It was her third Grand Slam title in singles and fourth overall, having won in doubles at the 2018 US Open as well. She became the first Australian to win the title since Christine O'Neil in 1978.

Barty became just the eighth female and only the second active player after Serena Williams to win a Grand Slam title on three different surfaces. The World No. 1 didn't drop a set en route to the title and remains undefeated in 2022, enjoying an 11-match winning streak.

Men's doubles - Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis

Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios were the men's doubles champions

In an all-Australian final, the pairing of Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis defeated compatriots Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell 7-5, 6-4 to win the men's doubles title in Melbourne. This is their maiden Grand Slam title.

Both are primarily singles players, but based on their success in Melbourne, the duo will surely compete at more doubles tournaments this year.

Women's doubles - Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova

The Czech duo won their fourth Grand Slam title

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova defeated Anna Danilina and Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-7(3), 6-4, 6-4 to win the 2022 Australian Open. This was their first title in Melbourne and their fourth Grand Slam as a team.

The Czech duo have been one of the most consistent doubles teams over the last couple of years. They've already won the French Open, Wimbledon, an Olympic gold medal and the WTA Finals. With their triumph in Melbourne, they now just need to win the US Open to complete a "Career Super Slam."

Mixed doubles - Kristina Mladenovic and Ivan Dodig

Ivan Dodig and Kristina Mladenovic won their first mixed doubles title as a team

Kristina Mladenovic and Ivan Dodig defeated home favorites Jaimee Fourlis and Jason Kubler 6-3, 6-4 to win the mixed doubles title at the 2022 Australian Open. This is their first title as a pair.

Mladenovic previously won the mixed doubles title in 2014 with Daniel Nestor. This is her third title in the discipline to go along with her five Majors in women's doubles.

The victory was Dodig's first mixed doubles title in Melbourne, with a runner-up finish with Sania Mirza in 2017 being his best result previously. It also marked the fourth mixed doubles title for the Croat. He now only needs to win the US Open to complete a Career Grand Slam in this discipline.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala