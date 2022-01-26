Australian Open 2022 women's semifinals: Where to watch, TV schedule, Live stream details and more

From 128, we are now down to four in the women's singles event at the 2022 Australian Open. All four semifinalists, Ashleigh Barty, Iga Swiatek, Danielle Collins and Madison Keys, will be eager to reach the summit showdown for the first time in their careers.

Barty, as the World No. 1 and home favorite, will have the biggest support when she enters Rod Laver Arena for her last-four clash against Keys. Both have won titles in Adelaide in the run-up to the first Slam of the year, making this a highly-anticipated contest.

WTA Insider @WTA_insider



Has not lost a set en route. Lost 4 games in a set just once. Total games lost: 17.



Faces Madison Keys. Barty bidding to become the first woman to make the AO final since 1980. No.1 Ashleigh Barty advances to her 2nd #AusOpen semifinal and 4th major semifinal overall.Has not lost a set en route. Lost 4 games in a set just once. Total games lost: 17.Faces Madison Keys. Barty bidding to become the firstwoman to make the AO final since 1980. No.1 Ashleigh Barty advances to her 2nd #AusOpen semifinal and 4th major semifinal overall. Has not lost a set en route. Lost 4 games in a set just once. Total games lost: 17.Faces Madison Keys. Barty bidding to become the first 🇦🇺 woman to make the AO final since 1980. https://t.co/2aoQlFfwEI

Interestingly, both players have reached this stage before but couldn't overcome the semifinal hurdle in their first attempt. Barty will hope to bring her experience of winning two Slams when she goes head-to-head with the big-serving Keys.

Read: Australian Open 2022: Ashleigh Barty vs Madison Keys preview, head-to-head & prediction

The second semifinal of the day will feature 2020 French Open champion Iga Swiatek and 27th seed Danielle Collins. The 20-year-old Pole has shown tremendous maturity to break new ground at this year's Australian Open. This will be the World No. 9's first Slam semifinal outside of Roland Garros, which proves how much she has improved her game to suit all surfaces.

Can Danielle Collins make her second chance count?

Collins, meanwhile, continues her remarkable run at Melbourne Park, having first made the semifinals here back in 2019. Having lost to Petra Kvitova on that occasion, she will be eager to make the most of her second opportunity.

The 30th-ranked American has been in top form all fortnight, accounting for the likes of Ana Konjuh, Clara Tauson and Elise Mertens. She has shown the poise and conviction needed to contend for the biggest titles on tour and will hope to continue her winning momentum on Thursday.

Read: Australian Open 2022: Iga Swiatek vs Danielle Collins preview, head-to-head & prediction

On that note, let's take a look at the schedule for the Australian Open women's semifinals:

Australian Open 2022: Women's semifinals schedule on January 27

(1) Ashleigh Barty vs Madison Keys at 7.30 p.m. local time/ 8.30 a.m. GMT/ 3.30 a.m. EST/ 2 p.m. IST on Rod Laver Arena

to be followed by

(7) Iga Swiatek vs (27) Danielle Collins

Where to watch Australian Open 2022

#AusOpen @AustralianOpen



is through to her second Grand Slam semifinal, overcoming Kaia Kanepi 4-6 7-6(2) 6-3.



#AusOpen · #AO2022 Comeback complete @iga_swiatek is through to her second Grand Slam semifinal, overcoming Kaia Kanepi 4-6 7-6(2) 6-3. Comeback complete 👊@iga_swiatek is through to her second Grand Slam semifinal, overcoming Kaia Kanepi 4-6 7-6(2) 6-3.#AusOpen · #AO2022 https://t.co/22v9d1V2kE

Viewers in the US, UK, India and Canada can catch all the action live on the following channels and sites.

USA: All matches will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2, and the Tennis Channel.

UK: All matches will be shown on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk, and the Discovery+ app via smart devices.

India & Subcontinent: All matches will be broadcast on Sony Six, Sony Ten 2 & Sony Ten 3 while viewers can also follow live action on the Sony Liv app.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

Also Read Article Continues below

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala