Australian Open 2023: Daniil Medvedev vs Sebastian Korda preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: (7) Daniil Medvedev vs (29) Sebastian Korda

Date: 20 January 2023.

Tournament: Australian Open 2023.

Round: Third round (Round of 32).

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Hard.

Prize Money: AUD76,500,000.

Daniil Medvedev vs Sebastian Korda preview

Medvedev at the 2023 Adelaide International 1

World No. 8 Daniil Medvedev will lock horns with Adelaide International 1 finalist Sebastian Korda in the third round of the 2023 Australian Open on Friday.

Medvedev finished last year on a rather rough note, failing to make it past the group stage of the ATP Finals after suffering defeats in all three matches. The major drub in results caused the Russian to stumble down the rankings at the end of the year.

However, the former US Open champion seems to be in good touch since the start of the new season, making it to the semifinals of the Adelaide International 1 and winning both his matches so far at the Australian Open in straight sets. He beat Marcos Giron 6-0, 6-1, 6-2 in the opening round and outclassed Australia's John Millman 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 in the second round.

Meanwhile, Sebastian Korda has elevated his game to a whole new level in 2023. The young American reached the final of the Adelaide-based tournament, only to lose out against top seed Novak Djokovic in the summit clash.

He continued his fine form at the Major Down Under as the player bagged two comfortable wins to make it to the third round. Cristian Garin was his opponent in the first match and the Chilean was outdone by the American in four sets (6-4, 1-6, 6-3, 6-2). Korda then won against Japan's Yosuke Watanuki in straight sets (6-2, 7-5, 6-4) in the second round.

Daniil Medvedev vs Sebastian Korda head-to-head

Medvedev leads Korda 1-0 in the head-to-head, having won their only meeting at the 2021 ATP Masters 1000 in Paris.

Daniil Medvedev vs Sebastian Korda odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Sebastian Korda +333 +1.5 (+155) Over 34.5 (-125) Daniil Medvedev -500 -1.5 (-225) Under 34.5 (-110)

Daniil Medvedev vs Sebastian Korda prediction

Sebastian Korda at the 2023 Adelaide International 1

Both Medvedev and Korda stepped up their game in 2023 despite their struggles at the end of last year.

The American will be brimming with confidence, having become an unexpected runner-up in Adelaide. He's established his status as one of the cleanest hitters on the men's tour and his serve is a big plus. The young player approaches matches aggressively irrespective of the opponent and will look to do the same against Medvedev.

However, the Russian, who has been the runner-up in the last two editions of the Australian Open, is a really tough opponent for any player on tour and has consistently proven his prowess on hard surfaces.

Beating Korda will not be an easy task, but Medvedev is likely to advance to the next round considering his abilities on the tricky courts of Melbourne and his superior experience.

Pick: Daniil Medvedev to win in five sets.

