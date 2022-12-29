Australian Open 2023 prize money breakdown: Total purse reaches $76.5 million for the first time ever, increases 3.4% as compared to last year 

The Australian Open officials have announced the prize money for the 2023 edition, which will take place from January 16 to January 29. For the first time in the history of the event, the total purse will reach $76.5 million, a 3.4 % increase as compared to last year's pandemic effected event in 2021.

Rafael Nadal and Ashleigh Barty, the winners last year in 2021 bagged $2,875,000 and runners-up Daniil Medvedev and Danielle Collins earned $1,575,000. However, this year, the tournament champions in the men's singles and women's singles draw will walk away with a record $2,975,000 and the runners-up will take home $1,625,000.

Meanwhile, players who make the semifinals stand to gain $925,000 and those exiting in the quarterfinals will become richer by $555,250. Players who reach the fourth and third rounds stand to gain $338,250 and $227,925 respectively, while players losing in the second round will make $158,850.

Each Player who reaches the first round of the hardcourt event will receive a modest amount of $106,250 and those who reach the final qualification round will rake in a healthy $55,150. At the same time, players who exit in the second and first rounds of qualifiers at the 2023 Australian Open will earn $36,575 and $26,000 respectively.

Compared to 2018, when the Australian Open announced a total prize money of $55 Million, the 2023 edition will see an increase of more than $20 Million in five years.

Australian Open 2023 doubles prize money has increased adequately as well

2022 Women's doubles champions in Melbourne : Day 14

Although the prize money for doubles is significantly less compared to the singles draw, there will be a slight rise in the prize money for the winners in 2023. The champions of the men's singles and women's doubles will take home $695,000 per team, which will be $20,000 more than what was handed out in 2021. The runners-up will receive $370,000, which is $10,000 more than last year. The Australian Open mixed-doubles champions will cash in $157,000 and the runners-up will receive a cheque for $89,450.

Let's take a look at the defending champions for the 2023 Australian Open, who will begin their quest for another deep run in Melbourne this year:

Rafael Nadal (Men's Singles)

Ashleigh Barty (Women's Singles)

Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios (Men's Doubles)

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (Women's Doubles)

Kristina Mladenovich and Ivan Dodig (Mixed Doubles)

