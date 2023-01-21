Australian Open 2023 Schedule Today: TV schedule, Start Time, Live Stream details & more | Day 7

Day 7 of the 2023 Australian Open will commence on Sunday (January 22) with the fourth round of the singles tournament continuing.
Third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas is yet to drop a set at the Asia-Pacific Major and will meet 15th seed Jannik Sinner in the sixth meeting between the two. Felix Auger-Aliassime will aim to book his place in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open, as he takes on Jiri Lehecka after beating Francisco Cerundolo in the third round.
10th seed Hubert Hurkacz will face 29th seed Sebastian Korda while 18th seed Karen Khachanov will be up against 31st seed Yoshihito Nishioka.
In the women's singles event, World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will be up against Elena Rybakina while third seed Jessica Pegula will face Barbora Krejcikova. Victoria Azarenka will face Zhu Lin while seventh seed Coco Gauff will lock horns with Jelena Ostapenko.
Rod Laver Arena
Day Session starts at 11 am local time
Bob Bryan / Mike Bryan vs Marcos Baghdatis / Mark Philippoussis
Not before 12: 30 pm local time
(1) Iga Swiatek vs Elena Rybakina
Followed by: (10) Hubert Hurkacz vs (29) Sebastian Korda
Night Session starts at 7 pm local time
(3) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (15) Jannik Sinner
Followed by: (24) Victoria Azarenka vs Zhu Lin
Margaret Court Arena
Day Session starts at 11 am local time
Luisa Stefani / Rafael Matos vs Bethanie Mattek-Sands / Mate Pavic
Not before 12: 30 pm local time: (7) Coco Gauff vs (17) Jelena Ostapenko
Followed by: (6) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Jiri Lehecka
John Cain Arena
Day Session starts at 11 am local time
Cara Black / Rennae Stubbs vs Iva Majoli / Barbara Schett
Not before 12: 30 pm local time: (4) Storm Hunter / Elise Mertens vs Timea Babos / Kristina Mladenovic
Not before 2: 30 pm local time: (18) Karen Khachanov vs (31) Yoshihito Nishioka
Not before 5 pm local time: (3) Jessica Pegula vs (20) Barbora Krejcikova
Where to Watch Australian Open 2023
Here's a look at the full list of channels broadcasting the 2023 Australian Open:
ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN 3, and ESPN - USA.
TSN and RDS - Canada.
Eurosport - United Kingdom and The Republic of Ireland.
Nine & Stan Sport - Australia.
beIN Sports - Middle East and North Africa.
SuperSport - Sub-Saharan Africa.
CCTV, iQIYI, GreatSports Media (Shanghai TV), Guangdong TV - China.
Eurosport - Europe.
WOWOW - Japan.
ESPN International - Latin and Central America, Mexico, and the Caribbean.
Australian Open 2023 - Match timings
The day session on all the courts will commence at 11:00 am local time, while the night session will start at 7:00 pm local time.