Australian Open 2023 Schedule Today: TV schedule, Start Time, Live Stream details & more | Day 7

Day 7 of the 2023 Australian Open will commence on Sunday (January 22) with the fourth round of the singles tournament continuing.

Third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas is yet to drop a set at the Asia-Pacific Major and will meet 15th seed Jannik Sinner in the sixth meeting between the two. Felix Auger-Aliassime will aim to book his place in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open, as he takes on Jiri Lehecka after beating Francisco Cerundolo in the third round.

10th seed Hubert Hurkacz will face 29th seed Sebastian Korda while 18th seed Karen Khachanov will be up against 31st seed Yoshihito Nishioka.

In the women's singles event, World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will be up against Elena Rybakina while third seed Jessica Pegula will face Barbora Krejcikova. Victoria Azarenka will face Zhu Lin while seventh seed Coco Gauff will lock horns with Jelena Ostapenko.

Rod Laver Arena

Day Session starts at 11 am local time

Bob Bryan / Mike Bryan vs Marcos Baghdatis / Mark Philippoussis

Not before 12: 30 pm local time

(1) Iga Swiatek vs Elena Rybakina

Followed by: (10) Hubert Hurkacz vs (29) Sebastian Korda

Night Session starts at 7 pm local time

(3) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (15) Jannik Sinner

Followed by: (24) Victoria Azarenka vs Zhu Lin

Margaret Court Arena

Day Session starts at 11 am local time

Luisa Stefani / Rafael Matos vs Bethanie Mattek-Sands / Mate Pavic

Not before 12: 30 pm local time: (7) Coco Gauff vs (17) Jelena Ostapenko

Followed by: (6) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Jiri Lehecka

John Cain Arena

Day Session starts at 11 am local time

Cara Black / Rennae Stubbs vs Iva Majoli / Barbara Schett

Not before 12: 30 pm local time: (4) Storm Hunter / Elise Mertens vs Timea Babos / Kristina Mladenovic

Not before 2: 30 pm local time: (18) Karen Khachanov vs (31) Yoshihito Nishioka

Not before 5 pm local time: (3) Jessica Pegula vs (20) Barbora Krejcikova

Where to Watch Australian Open 2023

Here's a look at the full list of channels broadcasting the 2023 Australian Open:

ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN 3, and ESPN - USA.

TSN and RDS - Canada.

Eurosport - United Kingdom and The Republic of Ireland.

Nine & Stan Sport - Australia.

beIN Sports - Middle East and North Africa.

SuperSport - Sub-Saharan Africa.

CCTV, iQIYI, GreatSports Media (Shanghai TV), Guangdong TV - China.

Eurosport - Europe.

WOWOW - Japan.

ESPN International - Latin and Central America, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

Australian Open 2023 - Match timings

The day session on all the courts will commence at 11:00 am local time, while the night session will start at 7:00 pm local time.

