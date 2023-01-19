Australian Open 2023 TV Schedule: When are Daniil Medvedev, Frances Tiafoe & Coco Gauff playing? - Day 5, Round 3

Day 5 of the Australian Open will see the third round of the singles tournament take place as we get closer to the second week.

Seventh seed Daniil Medvedev has looked in pretty good form lately and registered another straight-sets win in the second round over John Millman. The Russian will take on 29th seed Sebastian Korda with a place in the fourth round of the Australian Open at stake.

16th seed Frances Tiafoe reached the third round of the Australian Open after beating Chinese qualifier Juncheng Shang 6-4, 6-4, 6-1. The American will be up against 18th seed Karen Khachanov, who beat Jason Kubler 6-4, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 in the second round.

WTA World No. 7 Coco Gauff continued her good run in Melbourne as she beat Emma Raducanu 6-3, 7-6(3). The teenager will next face compatriot Bernarda Pera for a place in the fourth round of the Australian Open.

Other players who will be in action on Day 5 include Stefanos Tsitsipas, Iga Swiatek, Jessica Pegula and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Daniil Medvedev vs Sebastian Korda match schedule

Daniil Medvedev faces a tricky opponent in Sebastian Korda in what will be the day's last match on the Rod Laver Arena.

Match timing: Not before 8:30 pm local time, 3:00 pm IST, and 9:30 am GMT; 4:30 am ET.

Date: 20 January, 2023

Frances Tiafoe vs Karen Khachanov match schedule

16th seed Frances Tiafoe will face 18th seed Karen Khachanov in the day's third and final match on the John Cain Arena.

Match timing: Not before 7 pm local time, 1:30 pm IST, and 8 am GMT; 3 am ET

Date: 20 January, 2023

Coco Gauff vs Bernarda Pera match schedule

Seventh seed Coco Gauff will take on Bernarda Pera in the day's third match on the Rod Laver Arena.

Match timing: (20 Jan) Approx. 2 pm local time, 8:30 am IST, and 3 am GMT; (19 Jan) 10 pm ET

Where to watch Australian Open 2023?

Here's a list of countries and their respective channels on which the 2023 Australian Open matches will be broadcast:

ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN 3, & ESPN+ - USA

TSN & RDS - Canada

Eurosport - United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland

Nine & Stan Sport - Australia

beIN Sports - Middle East and North Africa

SuperSport - Sub-Saharan Africa

CCTV, iQIYI, GreatSports Media (Shanghai TV), Guangdong TV - China

Eurosport - Europe

WOWOW - Japan

ESPN International - Latin and Central America, Mexico, and the Caribbean

Sony Six, Sony Ten & Sony Liv - India

Poll : 0 votes