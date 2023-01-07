Australian Open 2023: What Carlos Alcaraz's withdrawal means for Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz's withdrawal from the 2023 Australian Open has ramifications for both Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

The 19-year-old was on course to appear in the first Grand Slam of the year but suffered a freak injury in training, forcing him to withdraw from the Australian Open, which starts on January 16.

He tweeted:

"When I was at my best in preseason, I picked up an injury through a chance, unnatural movement in training. This time it's the semimembranosus muscle in my right leg. I'd worked so hard to get to my best level for Australia, but unfortunately I won't be able to play the Care A2+ Kooyong or the Australian Open. It's tough, but I have to be optimistic, recover and look forward. See you in 2024 Australian Open."

Alcaraz's withdrawal means Djokovic, Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas have the chance to leave Melbourne Park as the World No. 1. The teenager's absence means World No. 5 Djokovic moves up to fourth seed, which means the Serb cannot face defending champion Nadal before the last four.

It's interesting to note that the Spaniard is not in the reckoning for World No. 1 even if he successfully defends his title. That's because the 36-year-old trails Alcaraz by 820 points in the rankings and is defending 2000 points in Melbourne, while the World No. 1 would lose only 90 points after reaching the third round last year.

Meanwhile, after a year's absence owing to the visa controversy surrounding his medical exemption, Djokovic will have his eyes on a record-extending tenth Australian Open title. That will move him level with Nadal (22) atop the all-time Grand Slam title leaderboard.

How have Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal fared this season?

Rafael Nadal (left) and Novak Djokovic (right) have made contrasting starts to their 2023 campaign.

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal have made contrasting starts to their respective 2023 campaigns.

The Serb is a perfect 3-0 on the season and is yet to drop a set. He takes on Daniil Medvedev on Saturday (January 7) for a place in the Adelaide 1 semifinals. Meanwhile, Nadal lost his opening two matches of a season for the first time in his illustrious career.

The legendary left-hander lost to Cameron Norrie of Great Britain and Alex de Minaur of Australia in the ongoing United Cup as Team Spain crashed out before the semifinals.

Interestingly, since the birth of his first child Rafael Nadal Jr. in October, the 36-year-old has won only one of his last six singles matches. He needs to regroup quickly ahead of his Australian Open title defence in a week's time.

