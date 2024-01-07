Australian Open 2024 draw: When and where to follow

We are just days away from the season's inaugural Grand Slam, the Australian Open 2024, which is set to be held at Melbourne Park from January 14-28. This will be an historic edition of the Happy Slam as for the first time in the history of the tournament, it will be having a Sunday start.

The Australian Open thus becomes the second Major following the French Open to be held for 15 days.

With excitement reaching its fever peak, fans are eagerly waiting for the draw to be unveiled. The draw is set to be announced on Thursday, January 11, at 3 pm local time (4 am GMT, 9.30 am IST on January 11; 11 pm ET on January 10).

The draw is expected to be revealed on the tournament's official YouTube handle (Australian Open TV). Live updates of the same should be available on the tournament's social media handles.

Should there be any change to this, it will be conveyed in this article.

All eyes will be on Rafael Nadal, a winner at the Major in 2009 and 2022. The Spaniard's last Slam appearance was right here at the 2023 Australian Open in the second round, where he crashed out to Mackenzie McDonald. He subsequently underwent an arthroscopic hip surgery that kept him out of action for the remainder of the 2023 season.

The 22-time Slam champion made his highly awaited comeback at this week's Brisbane International, reaching the quarterfinals. However, in his three-set loss to Jordan Thompson, where he squandered three match points, the southpaw admittedly felt a sensation at the same place in his left hip where he went under the knife.

It now remains to be seen if the 37-year-old manages to regain full fitness ahead of the Major Down Under.

Aside from Nadal, there's plenty of star power to keep fans glued to their television screens over the course of the 15 days.

Novak Djokovic & Iga Swiatek headline Australian Open 2024 entry lists

Iga Swiatek is eyeing her maiden Australian Open title.

Both the reigning world No. 1s, Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek, lead the Australian Open 2024 entry lists.

The Melbourne Slam continues to be a happy hunting ground for Djokovic. The Serb claimed a record 10th crown Down Under last year with a straight-sets win over Stefanos Tsitsipas. Although he suffered a wrist injury en route to his surprise loss to Alex de Minaur at the United Cup this week, the 36-year-old is expected to bounce back by the time the Slam arrives.

Iga Swiatek's best performance here, meanwhile, remains a semifinal run in 2022. The 22-year-old has made a fantastic start to the new year, leading Team Poland to the United Cup final and should be keen to build on it.

She, however, needs to be wary of defending women's singles champion Aryna Sabalenka and the newly crowned Brisbane International winner Elena Rybakina. The two were the Pole's biggest competitors last year and will be hungry for more success.

US Open champion Coco Gauff, too, remains a force to reckon with. The youngster made a dream start to the 2024 season by successfully defending her Auckland title and will be looking to carry the momentum into the Slam.

Former champions Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber, both of whom are using protected rankings, will be hoping to shake up the draw.

As for the men's side, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Jannik Sinner, Casper Ruud, Holger Rune, and Tsitsipas are some of the other names who could create fireworks.

The 2024 Australian Open entry lists can be found here.

