Australian Open 2024: Holger Rune vs Arthur Cazaux preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (8) Holger Rune vs Arthur Cazaux

Date: January 18, 2024

Tournament: Australian Open 2024

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard (Outdoor)

Prize Money: A$86,500,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Sports & Sony Liv | Canada - TSN & RDS

Holger Rune vs Arthur Cazaux preview

Holger Rune during his round one singles match at the 2024 Australian Open - Getty Images

Eighth seed Holger Rune will take on Frenchman Arthur Cazaux in the second round of the 2024 Australian Open on Thursday (January 18) in a battle of the youngsters.

Rune kicked off his campaign in Melbourne against Yoshihito Nishioka in the first round. Off the blocks quickly, the Dane broke twice in the opening set to take it 6-2. Nishioka fought back in the second, taking it 6-4. Rune held his nerve in a tight set that went to the breaker, winning it 7-3. He then upped the ante in the fourth to close out the match 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

Cazaux began his campaign against Laslo Djere of Serbia. In a tight match that went the distance, the 21-year-old edged out his opponent 6-2, 7-6 (3), 6-2, 3-6, 6-2. Impeccable on serve, the Frenchman finished with a perfect 100% win percentage on his first serve.

Holger Rune vs Arthur Cazaux head-to-head

Holger Rune vs Arthur Cazaux are yet to face off on tour, hence their head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Holger Rune vs Arthur Cazaux odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Holger Rune Arthur Cazaux

(Odds to be updated once added)

Holger Rune vs Arthur Cazaux prediction

Arthur Cazaux of France - Getty Images

Holger Rune holds the upper hand going into his second-round encounter against fellow youngster Arthur Cazaux on the back of his current form that saw him reach the finals at the Brisbane International.

Both players are known for their aggressive baseline game, so we can expect long rallies from the back. They served well in their respective first-round encounters, so any free points on serve will be welcome.

Taking into account their lengthy first-round encounters, the duo will ideally look to keep points short to help conserve energy better in the searing Melbourne heat.

While we can't discount a surprise from Cazauz, Rune will still be backed to make it through this encounter.

Pick: Rune in three sets.