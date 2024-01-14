Australian Open 2024: Jelena Ostapenko vs Kimberly Birrell preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (11) Jelena Ostapenko vs Kimberly Birrell

Date: January 16, 2024

Tournament: Australian Open 2024

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: A$86,500,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Sports & Sony Liv | Canada - TSN & RDS

Jelena Ostapenko vs Kimberly Birrell preview

2024 Adelaide International: Day 4

Eleventh seed Jelena Ostapenko and World No. 116 Kimberly Birrell will lock horns in the first round of the Australian Open on Tuesday, January 16.

Ostapenko had a promising season last year, amassing 37 wins from 59 matches and a title-winning run at the Birmingham Classic. She also reached the semifinals of the Italian Open and the quarterfinals of the 2023 US Open.

The Latvian began the new season on a sensational note at the Adelaide International. She cruised past Sorana Cirstea in the first round and then overpowered the likes of Caroline Garcia, Ekaterina Alexandrova and Daria Kasatkina to lift her first title of the season.

Ostapenko will hope to emulate her outstanding form at the Australian Open.

2024 Brisbane International: Day 3

On the other hand, Kimberly Birrell has chalked up 19 wins from 40 matches on the main tour in 2023. She showcased her potential by reaching the quarterfinals of the Korea Open and the Mérida Open Akron last year. The 25-year-old also secured a title-winning run at two ITF events, the W60 Orlando and the W25 Cantanhede.

She will enter the Australian Open on the back of early exits in Brisbane and Hobart. Despite winning her opener in the Hobart International qualifyers, she couldn't go further. Kazakh player Yulia Putintseva beat her in straight sets 6-3, 6-4 in the second round.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Kimberly Birrell head-to-head

The head-to-head between Ostapenko and Birrell stands at 0-0. The duo have never faced each other on the main tour.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Kimberly Birrell odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jelena Ostapenko -750 +1.5(-3000) Over 19.5(-105) Kimberly Birrell +475 -1.5(-800) Under 19.5(-135)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Kimberly Birrell prediction

2024 Adelaide International: Day 6

Fans can expect an exciting contest between Jelena Ostapenko and Kimberly Birrell in the first round. Considering their results on the main stage and form at the moment, Ostapenko would be the favourite to win.

The Lativian has a commanding presence on the baseline and has the ability to push opponents back with her powerful groundsrokes. Her willingness to take risks can be a weapon or a vulnerability depending on her efficiency in the contest.

Birrell, meanwhile, is known for her calm and clinical approach. She likes to indulge in long rallies and waits for the right opportunity to make her move. The Australian needs to use all the factors in her favour to make life difficult for her opponent.

The robust Melbourne crowd could make this match a frenetic one. However, it is most likely that the Lativian, who is high on confidence after her win in Adelaide, would begin her campaign with a victory.

Pick: Ostapenko to win in straight sets.