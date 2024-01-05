Australian Open 2024: List of men's and women's singles wildcards ft. Caroline Wozniacki

The wildcards for the 2024 Australian Open have been allotted, with Caroline Wozniacki being the biggest name to be awarded one. The Dane won her maiden Major title in Melbourne back in 2018 and proceeded to retire a couple of years later at the venue.

A quartet of Australian women have secured wildcards too, with Kimberly Birrell, Olivia Gadecki, Taylah Preston, and Daria Saville being the recipients. Arina Rodionova was also in contention and despite scoring a win over Sofia Kenin at the start of the new season, was overlooked.

Veteran Alize Cornet received the wildcard reserved for players from the French federation. It'll now mark her 64th consecutive appearance in the main draw of a Grand Slam, further extending her own record. Mai Hontama and McCartney Kessler round up the women's list of wildcards.

Most of the wildcards on the men's side were awarded to home talent too, as five of the eight spots are taken up by Australians. Jason Kubler, James Duckworth, Marc Polmans, Adam Walton, and James McCabe are the beneficiaries of the same.

The remaining three were given to players of other federations with whom Tennis Australia has a reciprocal arrangement. Rising young star Juncheng Shang was one such player, who secured the wildcard for the Asia-Pacific region.

Patrick Kypson and Arthur Cazaux bagged the spots reserved for the American and French players, respectively. One might be wondering where Rafael Nadal is amidst all of this, but the Spaniard has relied on the protected ranking system to ensure his entry in the main draw.

Australian Open Men's Singles wildcards:

James Duckworth

Marc Polmans

Jason Kubler

James McCabe

Adam Walton

Juncheng Shang

Patrick Kypson

Arthur Cazaux

Australian Open Women's Singles wildcards:

Caroline Wozniacki

Kimberly Birrell

Olivia Gadecki

Taylah Preston

Daria Saville

Mai Hontama

McCartney Kessler

Alize Cornet

Caroline Wozniacki set to return to the Australian Open for the first time in four years

Caroline Wozniacki and Simona Halep at the 2018 Australian Open.

The Australian Open holds a special place in Caroline Wozniacki's heart for obvious reasons. After a couple of runner-up finishes at the Majors, third time proved to be the charm for her. She captured her first Grand Slam title with a win over Simona Halep in the 2018 Australian Open final.

However, Wozniacki would retire from the sport just two years later, with the 2020 Australian Open being her farewell tournament. She made it to the third round, where she was shown the door by Ons Jabeur.

Wozniacki then announced her decision to come out of retirement last year and reached the fourth round of the US Open upon her comeback. She started the 2024 season by competing at the ASB Classic but lost to Elina Svitolina in the first round.