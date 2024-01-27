Australian Open 2024 prize money breakdown: How much did champion Aryna Sabalenka and runner-up Zheng Qinwen earn

The women's singles event at the Australian Open 2024 came to an end as Aryna Sabalenka successfully defended her title by defeating 12th seed Zheng Qinwen 6-3, 6-2 in the final.

The Belarusian became the ninth woman in the Open Era to win successive titles at the Melbourne Major and she did so without dropping a single set during the tournament.

Sabalenka's victorious run at the Australian Open will see her win A$3,150,000. Qinwen's runner-up finish fetch her a prize money of A$1,725,000. Fourth seed Coco Gauff and qualifier Dayana Yastremska both lost in the semifinals of the tournament and will each pocket A$990,000.

The four losing quarterfinalists will each be paid A$600,000, while the eight women who were ousted in the fourth round will receive a prize money of A$375,000. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek and the other 15 players who were knocked out in the third round will each earn A$255,000.

The players who were ousted in the second round of the Australian Open will each be paid A$180,000 while those who lost in the first round will fetch A$120,000.

Players who failed to reach the main draw of the Melbourne Major will also receive some prize money, with the individuals making it to the final round of qualifying each receiving A$65,000, while those who were out in the second round will be paid A$44,100. The women who lost in the opening round of qualifiers will each pocket A$31,250.

Women's doubles champions at the Australian Open will earn A$730,000

Elise Mertens and Hsieh Su-Wei will look to win their second Grand Slam as a team

Second seeds Elise Mertens and Hsieh Su-wei will compete in the women's doubles final at the Australian Open. Here, they will be up against 11th seeds Jelena Ostapenko and Lyudmyla Kichenok.

Victory for Mertens and Hsieh will see the pair win their second Grand Slam as a pair, having previously won the 2021 Wimbledon Championships.

The team who will win the women's doubles event at the Australian Open will be awarded a prize money of A$730,00, while the runners-up will be paid A$400,000. The pairs who were eliminated in the semifinals will pocket A$227,500 while the ones who were knocked out in the quarterfinals will earn A$128,000.

Teams who were ousted in the third round of the women's doubles tournament will each receive A$75,000 while those who were beaten in the second round will each pocket A$53,000. The pairs who lost in the opening round of the Melbourne Major will be paid A$36,000.