Australian Open 2024 prize money breakdown: How much did champion Jannik Sinner and runner-up Daniil Medvedev earn? 

Australian Open 2024 came to an end with Jannik Sinner winning the men's singles title after beating Daniil Medvedev 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3, in the final.

The Italian produced a sensational comeback to win his maiden Grand Slam title and become the first Italian to attain the feat since Adriano Panatta at the 1976 French Open.

Sinner's exploits at this year's Melbourne Major will see him earn a prize money of A$3,150,000 while Medvedev's final finish will fetch him A$1,725,000.

Ten-time champion and top seed Novak Djokovic lost in the semifinals of the tournament, so did sixth seed Alexander Zverev. They will each be paid A$990,000 for their exploits.

Fifth seed Andrey Rublev, ninth seed Hubert Hurkacz, 12th seed Taylor Fritz and second seed Carlos Alcaraz will each be paid A$600,000 for their quarterfinal run in Melbourne.

Players who were knocked out in the fourth round of the Australian Open will each receive A$375,000 while those who were eliminated in the third will pocket A$255,000. The ones who were ousted in the second round will each earn A$180,000 while those who lost in the opening round will each receive A$120,000.

Players who did not qualify for the main draw of the Melbourne Major will also receive prize money, with individuals who lost in the final qualifying round receiving A$65,000 each.

The ones who were eliminated in the second round of qualifying will each be paid A$44,100 while those who lost in the opening round will each bag A$31,250.

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden won the men's doubles title at the Australian Open

Second seeds Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden won the men's doubles title at the Australian Open by defeating the Italian pair of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori 7-6(0), 7-5 in the final. It was Bopanna's second Grand Slam doubles title and Ebden's third.

The Indian-Australian pair will be paid A$730,000 while the Italians will receive A$400,000. The pairs who were ousted in the semifinals will each be paid A$227,500 while those who were beaten in the quarterfinals will each receive A$128,000.

The teams who lost in the third round of the men's doubles event will each be paid A$75,000 while the pairs who lost in the second round will each pocket A$53,000. The teams who were eliminated in the opening round will each receive A$36,000.