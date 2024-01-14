Australian Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day- 03

The Australian Open 2024 has kicked off, marking the beginning of the first Grand Slam tournament of the year. With big names on the roster, fans can expect thrilling matches throughout the tournament that will keep them on the edge of their seats.
Day 3 (January 16) of the Melbourne Slam will feature the likes of two-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz, Holger Rune, Casper Ruud, Alexander Zverev, Grigor Dimitrov, Cameron Norrie, among others, on the men's side.
In the women's field, last year's runner-up Elena Rybakina, former US Open champion Emma Raducanu, World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, three-time Major winner Angelique Kerber and others will compete for a spot in the second round.
On that note, here is a brief look at the schedule for Day 3 of the 2024 Australian Open:
Rod Laver Arena
Day session starts at 12:00 PM local time
(1) Iga Swiatek vs Sofia Kenin
(Not before 2:00 PM)
(8) Holger Rune vs Yoshihito Nishioka
Night session starts at 7:00 PM local time
(3) Elena Rybakina vs Karolina Pliskova
Followed by: (2) Carlos Alcaraz vs Richard Gasquet
Margaret Court Arena
Day session starts at 12:00 PM local time
(11) Casper Ruud vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas
Followed by: (18) Victoria Azarenka vs Camila Giorgi
Night session starts at 7:00 PM local time
(6) Alexander Zverev vs Dominik Koepfer
Followed by: (5) Jessica Pegula vs (Q) Rebecca Marino
John Cain Arena
Day session starts at 11:00 AM local time
Sloane Stephens vs (WC) Olivia Gadecki
Followed by: (13) Grigor Dimitrov vs Marton Fucsovics
(Not before 4:00 PM)
Sebastian Ofner vs Thanasi Kokkinakis
(Not before 7:00 PM)
Petra Martic vs Ajla Tomljnovic
Where to watch the Australian Open 2024?
Viewers from the following countries can catch the action at the Australian Open live on their respective channels and sites:
USA - ESPN, Tennis Channel
Canada - TSN, RDS
Australia - Nine Network, Stan Sport
New Zealand - Sky
Europe - Eurosport
Latin America, Caribbean - ESPN International
India & Subcontinent - Sony Sports Network
Middle East & North Africa - beIN Sports
Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport
Japan - WOWOW
China - CCTV Sport, iQIYI, Greatsports Media, Guangdong TV
Southeast Asia - beIN Sports
South Korea - CJ Media
Taiwan - Sportcast
American Samoa - ESPN, Tennis Channel, Digicel
Pacific Islands - Digicel.
Australian Open 2024 - Match timings
The day session matches at Rod Laver Arena and Margaret Court Arena will begin at 12:00 PM local time. Only these two courts will host night session matches, which begin at 7:00 PM. Meanwhile, matches on other courts will kick off at 11:00 AM.
For fans watching in the US, UK, India and Canada, the broadcast timings for the matches scheduled to be played on Day 3 are as follows: