Australian Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day- 03

The Australian Open 2024 has kicked off, marking the beginning of the first Grand Slam tournament of the year. With big names on the roster, fans can expect thrilling matches throughout the tournament that will keep them on the edge of their seats.

Day 3 (January 16) of the Melbourne Slam will feature the likes of two-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz, Holger Rune, Casper Ruud, Alexander Zverev, Grigor Dimitrov, Cameron Norrie, among others, on the men's side.

In the women's field, last year's runner-up Elena Rybakina, former US Open champion Emma Raducanu, World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, three-time Major winner Angelique Kerber and others will compete for a spot in the second round.

On that note, here is a brief look at the schedule for Day 3 of the 2024 Australian Open:

Rod Laver Arena

Day session starts at 12:00 PM local time

(1) Iga Swiatek vs Sofia Kenin

(Not before 2:00 PM)

(8) Holger Rune vs Yoshihito Nishioka

Night session starts at 7:00 PM local time

(3) Elena Rybakina vs Karolina Pliskova

Followed by: (2) Carlos Alcaraz vs Richard Gasquet

Margaret Court Arena

Day session starts at 12:00 PM local time

(11) Casper Ruud vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas

Followed by: (18) Victoria Azarenka vs Camila Giorgi

Night session starts at 7:00 PM local time

(6) Alexander Zverev vs Dominik Koepfer

Followed by: (5) Jessica Pegula vs (Q) Rebecca Marino

John Cain Arena

Day session starts at 11:00 AM local time

Sloane Stephens vs (WC) Olivia Gadecki

Followed by: (13) Grigor Dimitrov vs Marton Fucsovics

(Not before 4:00 PM)

Sebastian Ofner vs Thanasi Kokkinakis

(Not before 7:00 PM)

Petra Martic vs Ajla Tomljnovic

Where to watch the Australian Open 2024?

Iga Swiatek in action at the 2024 Australian Open

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action at the Australian Open live on their respective channels and sites:

USA - ESPN, Tennis Channel

Canada - TSN, RDS

Australia - Nine Network, Stan Sport

New Zealand - Sky

Europe - Eurosport

Latin America, Caribbean - ESPN International

India & Subcontinent - Sony Sports Network

Middle East & North Africa - beIN Sports

Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport

Japan - WOWOW

China - CCTV Sport, iQIYI, Greatsports Media, Guangdong TV

Southeast Asia - beIN Sports

South Korea - CJ Media

Taiwan - Sportcast

American Samoa - ESPN, Tennis Channel, Digicel

Pacific Islands - Digicel.

Australian Open 2024 - Match timings

Rod Laver Arena

The day session matches at Rod Laver Arena and Margaret Court Arena will begin at 12:00 PM local time. Only these two courts will host night session matches, which begin at 7:00 PM. Meanwhile, matches on other courts will kick off at 11:00 AM.

For fans watching in the US, UK, India and Canada, the broadcast timings for the matches scheduled to be played on Day 3 are as follows:

Country Day session (Rod Laver Arena & Margaret Court Arena) Night session (Rod Laver Arena & Margaret Court Arena) Day session (Remaining courts) USA & Canada January 15, 2024; 9:00 p.m. ET January 16, 2024; 4:00 a.m. ET January 15, 2024; 8:00 p.m. ET UK January 16, 2024; 2:00 a.m. GMT January 16, 2024; 9:00 a.m. GMT January 16, 2024; 1:00 a.m. GMT India January 16, 2024; 6:30 a.m. IST January 16, 2024; 1:30 p.m. IST January 16, 2024; 5:30 a.m. IST