Australian Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day- 05

The Australian Open 2024 is underway, kicking off the first Grand Slam of the year. The tournament boasts an impressive lineup of big names, promising fans a series of thrilling matches.

Day 5 (January 18) of the Melbourne Slam will feature the likes of two-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev, Casper Ruud, Holger Rune, Grigor Dimitrov, Daniil Medvedev, among others, on the men's side.

In the women's field, last year's runner-up Elena Rybakina, World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, Emma Raducanu, Jessica Pegula, Victoria Azarenka and others will vie for a place in the third round.

On that note, here is a brief look at the schedule for Day 5 of the 2024 Australian Open:

Rod Laver Arena

Day session starts at 12:00 PM local time

(1) Iga Swiatek vs Danielle Collins

(Not before 1:30 PM)

(2) Carlos Alcaraz vs Lorenzo Sonego

Night session starts at 7:00 PM local time

(3) Elena Rybakina vs Anna Blinkova

Followed by: (3) Daniil Medvedev vs Emil Ruusuvuori

Margaret Court Arena

Day session starts at 12:00 PM local time

(11) Casper Ruud vs Max Purcell

Followed by: (5) Jessica Pegula vs Clara Burel

Night session starts at 7:00 PM local time

(8) Holger Rune vs (WC) Arthur Cazaux

Followed by: (18) Victoria Azarenka vs Clara Tauson

John Cain Arena

Day session starts at 11:00 AM local time

(6) Alexander Zverev vs (Q) Lukas Klein

Followed by: (14) Daria Kasatkina vs Sloane Stephens

(Not before 4:00 PM)

(13) Grigor Dimitrov vs Thanasi Kokkinakis

(Not before 7:00 PM)

(11) Jelena Ostapenko vs Ajla Tomljanovic

Where to watch the Australian Open 2024?

Elena Rybakina in action at the 2024 Australian Open

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action at the Australian Open live on their respective channels and sites:

USA - ESPN, Tennis Channel

Canada - TSN, RDS

Australia - Nine Network, Stan Sport

New Zealand - Sky

Europe - Eurosport

Latin America, Caribbean - ESPN International

India & Subcontinent - Sony Sports Network

Middle East & North Africa - beIN Sports

Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport

Japan - WOWOW

China - CCTV Sport, iQIYI, Greatsports Media, Guangdong TV

Southeast Asia - beIN Sports

South Korea - CJ Media

Taiwan - Sportcast

American Samoa - ESPN, Tennis Channel, Digicel

Pacific Islands - Digicel.

Australian Open 2024 Day 5 - Match timings

Rod Laver Arena

The day session matches at Rod Laver Arena and Margaret Court Arena are set to commence at 12:00 PM local time. These two courts will exclusively host night session matches as well, beginning at 7:00 PM. Meanwhile, matches on the remaining courts are slated to start at 11:00 AM.

For fans tuning in from the US, UK, India, and Canada, the broadcast timings for the matches scheduled to be played on Day 5 are as follows:

Country Day session (Rod Laver Arena & Margaret Court Arena) Night session (Rod Laver Arena & Margaret Court Arena) Day session (Remaining courts) USA & Canada January 17, 2024; 9:00 p.m. ET January 18, 2024; 4:00 a.m. ET January 17, 2024; 8:00 p.m. ET UK January 18, 2024; 2:00 a.m. GMT January 18, 2024; 9:00 a.m. GMT January 18, 2024; 1:00 a.m. GMT India January 18, 2024; 6:30 a.m. IST January 18, 2024; 1:30 p.m. IST January 18, 2024; 5:30 a.m. IST