Australian Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day- 05

The Australian Open 2024 is underway, kicking off the first Grand Slam of the year. The tournament boasts an impressive lineup of big names, promising fans a series of thrilling matches.
Day 5 (January 18) of the Melbourne Slam will feature the likes of two-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev, Casper Ruud, Holger Rune, Grigor Dimitrov, Daniil Medvedev, among others, on the men's side.
In the women's field, last year's runner-up Elena Rybakina, World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, Emma Raducanu, Jessica Pegula, Victoria Azarenka and others will vie for a place in the third round.
On that note, here is a brief look at the schedule for Day 5 of the 2024 Australian Open:
Rod Laver Arena
Day session starts at 12:00 PM local time
(1) Iga Swiatek vs Danielle Collins
(Not before 1:30 PM)
(2) Carlos Alcaraz vs Lorenzo Sonego
Night session starts at 7:00 PM local time
(3) Elena Rybakina vs Anna Blinkova
Followed by: (3) Daniil Medvedev vs Emil Ruusuvuori
Margaret Court Arena
Day session starts at 12:00 PM local time
(11) Casper Ruud vs Max Purcell
Followed by: (5) Jessica Pegula vs Clara Burel
Night session starts at 7:00 PM local time
(8) Holger Rune vs (WC) Arthur Cazaux
Followed by: (18) Victoria Azarenka vs Clara Tauson
John Cain Arena
Day session starts at 11:00 AM local time
(6) Alexander Zverev vs (Q) Lukas Klein
Followed by: (14) Daria Kasatkina vs Sloane Stephens
(Not before 4:00 PM)
(13) Grigor Dimitrov vs Thanasi Kokkinakis
(Not before 7:00 PM)
(11) Jelena Ostapenko vs Ajla Tomljanovic
Where to watch the Australian Open 2024?
Viewers from the following countries can catch the action at the Australian Open live on their respective channels and sites:
USA - ESPN, Tennis Channel
Canada - TSN, RDS
Australia - Nine Network, Stan Sport
New Zealand - Sky
Europe - Eurosport
Latin America, Caribbean - ESPN International
India & Subcontinent - Sony Sports Network
Middle East & North Africa - beIN Sports
Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport
Japan - WOWOW
China - CCTV Sport, iQIYI, Greatsports Media, Guangdong TV
Southeast Asia - beIN Sports
South Korea - CJ Media
Taiwan - Sportcast
American Samoa - ESPN, Tennis Channel, Digicel
Pacific Islands - Digicel.
Australian Open 2024 Day 5 - Match timings
The day session matches at Rod Laver Arena and Margaret Court Arena are set to commence at 12:00 PM local time. These two courts will exclusively host night session matches as well, beginning at 7:00 PM. Meanwhile, matches on the remaining courts are slated to start at 11:00 AM.
For fans tuning in from the US, UK, India, and Canada, the broadcast timings for the matches scheduled to be played on Day 5 are as follows: