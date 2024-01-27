Australian Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 15

The 2024 Australian Open will come to a close on January 28 following the action on Day 15.

The women's doubles final will kickstart the last day of the Melbourne Major at Rod Laver Arena. Second seeds Elise Mertens and Hsieh Su-wei will face 11th seeds Jelena Ostapenko and Lyudmyla Kichenok.

Mertens and Hsieh teamed up to win the women's doubles title at Wimbledon in 2021 and will look to add another title to their kitty. The Taiwanese will also be eager to add to her tally in Melbourne this year after winning the mixed doubles event with Jan Zielinski.

The second match of the day will be the blockbuster men's singles final between Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner. The Italian reached his maiden Grand Slam final after beating 10-time champion Novak Djokovic 6-1, 6-2, 6-7(6), 6-3. Medvedev made it to his third Australian Open title clash after coming from two sets down to beat Alexander Zverev 5-7, 3-6, 7-6(4), 7-6(5), 6-3.

Victory for Sinner will see him become the first Italian man to win a Grand Slam since Adriano Panatta at the 1976 French Open. If Medvedev triumphs, he will win his second Major title.

On that note, here's a look at how the proceedings for the last day of the Australian Open will pan out.

Schedule for Day 15 of Australian Open 2024

Rod Laver Arena

Starting at 3 pm local time: (2) Hsieh Su-wei / Elise Mertens vs (11) Jelena Ostapenko / Lyudmyla Kichenok

Starting at 7:30 pm local time: (3) Daniil Medvedev vs (4) Jannik Sinner

Where to watch the Australian Open 2024?

Viewers from the following countries can catch the live action on their respective channels and sites:

USA - ESPN, Tennis Channel

Canada - TSN, RDS

Australia - Nine Network, Stan Sport

New Zealand - Sky

Europe - Eurosport

Latin America, Caribbean - ESPN International

India & Subcontinent - Sony Sports Network

Middle East & North Africa - beIN Sports

Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport

Japan - WOWOW

China - CCTV Sport, iQIYI, Greatsports Media, Guangdong TV

Southeast Asia - beIN Sports

South Korea - CJ Media

Taiwan - Sportcast

American Samoa - ESPN, Tennis Channel, Digicel

Pacific Islands - Digicel

Australian Open 2024 - Match Timings

The day session on Rod Laver Arena and Margaret Court Arena will begin at 3 pm local time, while the night session will kick off at 7:30 p.m.

For fans watching in the US, UK, India, and Canada, the broadcast timings for the matches scheduled to be played on Day 15 are as follows:

Country Day Session Night Session USA & Canada January 27, 2024; 11 pm ET January 28, 2024; 3:30 am ET UK January 28, 2024; 4 am GMT January 28, 2024; 8:30 am GMT India January 28, 2024; 9:30 am IST January 28, 2024; 2 pm IST