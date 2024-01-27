Australian Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 15

The 2024 Australian Open will come to a close on January 28 following the action on Day 15.
The women's doubles final will kickstart the last day of the Melbourne Major at Rod Laver Arena. Second seeds Elise Mertens and Hsieh Su-wei will face 11th seeds Jelena Ostapenko and Lyudmyla Kichenok.
Mertens and Hsieh teamed up to win the women's doubles title at Wimbledon in 2021 and will look to add another title to their kitty. The Taiwanese will also be eager to add to her tally in Melbourne this year after winning the mixed doubles event with Jan Zielinski.
The second match of the day will be the blockbuster men's singles final between Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner. The Italian reached his maiden Grand Slam final after beating 10-time champion Novak Djokovic 6-1, 6-2, 6-7(6), 6-3. Medvedev made it to his third Australian Open title clash after coming from two sets down to beat Alexander Zverev 5-7, 3-6, 7-6(4), 7-6(5), 6-3.
Victory for Sinner will see him become the first Italian man to win a Grand Slam since Adriano Panatta at the 1976 French Open. If Medvedev triumphs, he will win his second Major title.
On that note, here's a look at how the proceedings for the last day of the Australian Open will pan out.
Schedule for Day 15 of Australian Open 2024
Rod Laver Arena
Starting at 3 pm local time: (2) Hsieh Su-wei / Elise Mertens vs (11) Jelena Ostapenko / Lyudmyla Kichenok
Starting at 7:30 pm local time: (3) Daniil Medvedev vs (4) Jannik Sinner
Where to watch the Australian Open 2024?
Viewers from the following countries can catch the live action on their respective channels and sites:
USA - ESPN, Tennis Channel
Canada - TSN, RDS
Australia - Nine Network, Stan Sport
New Zealand - Sky
Europe - Eurosport
Latin America, Caribbean - ESPN International
India & Subcontinent - Sony Sports Network
Middle East & North Africa - beIN Sports
Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport
Japan - WOWOW
China - CCTV Sport, iQIYI, Greatsports Media, Guangdong TV
Southeast Asia - beIN Sports
South Korea - CJ Media
Taiwan - Sportcast
American Samoa - ESPN, Tennis Channel, Digicel
Pacific Islands - Digicel
Australian Open 2024 - Match Timings
The day session on Rod Laver Arena and Margaret Court Arena will begin at 3 pm local time, while the night session will kick off at 7:30 p.m.
