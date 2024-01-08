Australian Open 2024 weather: Forecast for each day and what to expect during the 2 weeks in Melbourne

The Australian Open is often impacted by the weather conditions, either due to heavy rainfall or soaring temperatures. The main draw of the 2024 edition is set to begin from Sunday, January 14, and it could be off to a rocky start.

As per the weather forecast, the initial three days of the tournament could be interrupted by light to heavy showers. But it's smooth sailing starting from Wednesday, January 17, as there's no threat of rains.

So even if the schedule goes for a toss, the delayed first-round matches should be able to finish by Wednesday. Additionally, players won't have to worry about the sweltering heat after that as well.

The weather is supposed to be quite pleasant for the rest of the tournament, with the temperature hovering between 15°C ( 59°F) to 31°C (87.8°F). If the predicted weather comes to fruition, it would be a welcome change.

Players have been affected by the unbearable heat during the tournament in the past, with some even having to retire halfway through their matches. This mainly affects the players who compete on the outside courts, which have no roof, unlike the Rod Laver Arena or the Margaret Court Arena.

While the main-draw action seems to be quite secure for most of the tournament, the weather has already played spoilsport at this year's Australian Open. The qualifiers have been postponed by a day due to torrential rains.

The qualifying rounds of the 2024 Australian Open are off to a delayed start after heavy showers

Former top-10 player Diego Schwartzman is contesting the qualifiers at the 2024 Australian Open.

The qualifying round of the 2024 Australian Open has already borne the brunt of the weather. The first round of qualifying was supposed to begin on Monday, January 8.

However, heavy downpour forced the organizers to cancel all scheduled matches for the day. The weather is supposed to clear up by Tuesday, so there's still some hope of the wrapping up the qualifiers by Thursday, barring further setbacks.

The qualifying rounds were also affected by the bushfires in 2020, but managed to conclude on time. But the magnitude of devastation caused by the same ravaged a vast part of the country.

The tournament organizers then held an exhibition event to aid the relief efforts. They roped in top players like Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka, among others, to raise money for those affected by the bushfires. Needless to say, the event was a hit and drummed up enough contribution for the cause.