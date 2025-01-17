Australian Open 2025: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details and more | Day 7

Defending champion Jannik Sinner and women’s second seed Iga Swiatek will lead the action on Day 7 of the 2025 Australian Open. The third-round action is set to wind up on Saturday.

Sinner will take to the Rod Laver Arena in the evening session against Marcos Giron. Another couple of Americans, Danielle Collins and Madison Keys will follow them for the final match on the court.

Swiatek, meanwhile, will open play on the central showcourt against fellow Grand Slam champion Emma Raducanu. Home favorite Alex de Minaur will also feature in the second-day session match on Rod Laver.

The outside courts will feature the likes of Jasmine Paolini, Elena Rybakina, Holger Rune, Taylor Fritz, Ons Jabeur and other big names. With plenty of action to look forward to, let’s take a look at how action will unfold on Day 7 of the tournament:

Schedule for Day 7 of the Australian Open 2025

Rod Laver Arena

Starting at 11.30 am local time: Emma Raducanu vs (2) Iga Swiatek

Not before 2 pm local time: (31) Francisco Cerundolo vs (8) Alex de Minaur

Starting at 7 pm local time: (1) Jannik Sinner vs Marcos Giron

Followed by: (19) Madison Keys vs [10] Danielle Collins

Margaret Court Arena

Starting at 11.30 am local time: (8) Emma Navarro vs Ons Jabeur

Not before 1.30 pm local time: (4) Taylor Fritz vs Gael Monfils

Starting at 7 pm local time: (28) Elina Svitolina vs (4) Jasmine Paolini

Followed by: Miomir Kecmanovic vs (13) Holger Rune

John Cain Arena

Starting at 11 am local time: Alex Michelsen vs (19) Karen Khachanov

Not before 1 pm local time: (6) Elena Rybakina vs (32) Dayana Yastremska

Starting at 5 pm local time: (21) Ben Shelton vs (16) Lorenzo Musetti

To view the full schedule, click here.

Australian Open 2025: Where to watch

Viewers can watch their favorite players in action at the Australian Open 2025 on the following channels and sites:

USA - Tennis Channel, ESPN

Canada - TSN, RDS

Australia - Stan Sport, Channel Nine

India - Sony Sports

UK and Europe - Eurosport

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Australian Open 2025: Match timings

The first match of Day 7 of the 2025 Australian Open on Rod Laver Arena and Margaret Court Arena begins at 11.30 am local time, while matches on Kia Arena, John Cain Arena, and other courts start half an hour earlier at 11 am.

The match timings for fans in the USA, Canada, UK, Australia and India are as follows:

Country Start time (Day session, Rod Laver Arena & Margaret Court Arena) Start time (Evening session, Rod Laver Arena & Margaret Court Arena) Start time (Remaining courts) USA & Canada January 17, 2025; 7.30 pm ET January 18, 2025; 3 am ET January 17, 2025; 7 pm ET UK January 18, 2025; 12.30 am GMT January 18, 2025; 8 am GMT January 18, 2025; 12 am GMT India January 18, 2025; 6 am IST January 18, 2025; 1.30 pm IST January 18, 2025; 5.30 am IST

