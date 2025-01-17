Australian Open 2025: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details and more | Day 7

Defending champion Jannik Sinner and women’s second seed Iga Swiatek will lead the action on Day 7 of the 2025 Australian Open. The third-round action is set to wind up on Saturday.
Sinner will take to the Rod Laver Arena in the evening session against Marcos Giron. Another couple of Americans, Danielle Collins and Madison Keys will follow them for the final match on the court.
Swiatek, meanwhile, will open play on the central showcourt against fellow Grand Slam champion Emma Raducanu. Home favorite Alex de Minaur will also feature in the second-day session match on Rod Laver.
The outside courts will feature the likes of Jasmine Paolini, Elena Rybakina, Holger Rune, Taylor Fritz, Ons Jabeur and other big names. With plenty of action to look forward to, let’s take a look at how action will unfold on Day 7 of the tournament:
Schedule for Day 7 of the Australian Open 2025
Rod Laver Arena
Starting at 11.30 am local time: Emma Raducanu vs (2) Iga Swiatek
Not before 2 pm local time: (31) Francisco Cerundolo vs (8) Alex de Minaur
Starting at 7 pm local time: (1) Jannik Sinner vs Marcos Giron
Followed by: (19) Madison Keys vs [10] Danielle Collins
Margaret Court Arena
Starting at 11.30 am local time: (8) Emma Navarro vs Ons Jabeur
Not before 1.30 pm local time: (4) Taylor Fritz vs Gael Monfils
Starting at 7 pm local time: (28) Elina Svitolina vs (4) Jasmine Paolini
Followed by: Miomir Kecmanovic vs (13) Holger Rune
John Cain Arena
Starting at 11 am local time: Alex Michelsen vs (19) Karen Khachanov
Not before 1 pm local time: (6) Elena Rybakina vs (32) Dayana Yastremska
Starting at 5 pm local time: (21) Ben Shelton vs (16) Lorenzo Musetti
Australian Open 2025: Where to watch
Viewers can watch their favorite players in action at the Australian Open 2025 on the following channels and sites:
USA - Tennis Channel, ESPN
Canada - TSN, RDS
Australia - Stan Sport, Channel Nine
India - Sony Sports
UK and Europe - Eurosport
Australian Open 2025: Match timings
The first match of Day 7 of the 2025 Australian Open on Rod Laver Arena and Margaret Court Arena begins at 11.30 am local time, while matches on Kia Arena, John Cain Arena, and other courts start half an hour earlier at 11 am.
The match timings for fans in the USA, Canada, UK, Australia and India are as follows: