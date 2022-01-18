Australian Open Day 1 scores, winners and recap: Rafael Nadal, Ashleigh Barty and Naomi Osaka start with confident victories

The first round of the 2022 Australian Open commenced on Monday, playing host to some interesting matches in the men's and women's singles events.

Rafael Nadal played his first Grand Slam match since his semifinal defeat to Novak Djokovic at Roland Garros last year. The Spaniard cruised past Marcos Giron, winning 6-1, 6-4, 6-2.

Other top 10 players featuring today included Alexander Zverev, Matteo Berrettini and Hubert Hurkacz, all of whom won their matches convincingly.

In women's singles, World No. 1 and local favorite Ashleigh Barty could not have asked for a better start as she trounced qualifier Lesia Tsurenko 6-0, 6-1. Reigning champion Naomi Osaka had a winning start as well, beating Maria Camila Osorio 6-3, 6-3.

The likes of Barbora Krejcikova, Maria Sakkari and Paula Badosa also won their respective matches with ease. Ninth seed Ons Jabeur, however, was forced to withdraw from the tournament because of a back injury.

Four seeded players were eliminated on Day 1, including 2020 champion Sofia Kenin, who lost to compatriot Madison Keys. Another American who bit the dust early was 18th seed Coco Gauff; the 17-year-old lost in straight sets to Wang Qiang.

Sebastian Korda beat 12th seed Cameron Norrie, while wildcard Aleksandar Vukic upset 30th seed Lloyd Harris.

On that note, let us take a closer look at the major results from Day 1 of the Australian Open.

Easy win for Rafael Nadal

The King of Clay Rafael Nadal had little trouble getting past Marcos Giron

Rafael Nadal entered the Australian Open on the back of winning the Melbourne Summer Set 1 event. The Spaniard started strongly against Marcos Giron, getting an early break. He soon registered two more breaks to take the first set 6-1.

Nadal continued his dominance in the second set, and while this time Giron showed some resistance, it was not enough. The 35-year-old extended his lead by winning the second set 6-4.

He continued to trouble his opponent with his serve and strong groundstrokes, eventually completing a straight-sets victory by taking the third set 6-2. This was Nadal's 70th win at the Australian Open.

Ashleigh Barty and Naomi Osaka get off to flying starts

The World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty dropped just one game against Lesia Tsurenko

World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty and defending champion Naomi Osaka are expected to face each other in the fourth round. The duo got a step closer to that clash by winning their respective opening matches comprehensively.

Naomi Osaka was up against Colombia's Maria Camila Osorio, and she started strongly to race away to a 5-0 lead. Her opponent won the next two games, but that was only delaying the inevitable; Osaka eventually took the set 6-3.

In the second set, the Japanese got a break in the third game to go 2-1 up. She soon added another break to seal victory and qualify for the second round.

Ashleigh Barty, who is looking to become the first Australian woman in over four decades to win the Australian Open, got off to a spectacular start herself. The 25-year-old's match against Lesia Tsurenko didn't last even an hour.

Barty bageled the Ukrainian in the first set and continued her dominance in the second. The World No. 1 did drop a game midway through but ended up winning the set 6-1 to seal her place in the second round - where she will take on Italian qualifier Lucia Bronzetti.

Matteo Berrettini rallies to beat Brandon Nakashima

Matteo Berrettini came back from a set down to beat Brandon Nakashima

Matteo Berrettini did not have a good start to his match as Brandon Nakashima took the first set 6-4. However, the Italian fought back and won the second set 6-2 to level the match.

The third set was tightly contested, and Nakashima even had a set point when leading 5-4. But Berrettini saved it and eventually took the set to a tiebreaker, where he edged his opponent to take the lead in the match.

The Wimbledon finalist made a decisive break in the fourth set and eventually won it 6-3 to seal the match. In the second round, Berrettini will take on wildcard Stefan Kozlov.

Australian Open 2022: Day 1 results at a glance

Men's Singles

(Round 1)

(6) Rafael Nadal def. Marcos Giron 6-1, 6-4, 6-2

(3) Alexander Zverev def. Daniel Altmaier 7-6 (3), 6-1, 7-6 (1)

(7) Matteo Berrettini def. Brandon Nakashima 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (5), 6-3

John Millman def. Feliciano Lopez 6-1, 6-3, 4-6, 7-5

(14) Denis Shapovalov def. Laslo Dere 7-6 (3), 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (3)

(10) Hubert Hurkacz def. Egor Gerasimov 6-2, 7-6 (3), 6-7 (5), 6-3

(17) Gael Monfils def. Federico Coria 6-1, 6-1, 6-3

Sebastian Korda def. (12) Cameron Norrie 6-3, 6-0, 6-4

(18) Aslan Karatsev def. Jaume Munar 3-6, 7-6 (1), 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-4

(28) Karen Khachanov def. Denis Kudla 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (2)

Miomir Kecmanovic def. Salvatore Caruso 6-4, 6-2, 6-1

Aleksandar Vukic def. (30) Lloyd Harris 4-6, 6-3, 7-5, 7-6 (3)

Yannick Hanfmann def. Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-2, 6-3, 6-2

Radu Albot def. Yoshihito Nishioka 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2

Oscar Otte def. Tseng Chun-hsin 6-4, 6-3, 6-2

(19) Pablo Carreno Busta def. Tomas Etcheverry 6-1, 6-2, 7-6 (2)

Tallon Griekspoor def. Fabio Fognini 6-1, 6-4, 6-4

(31) Carlos Alcaraz def. Alejandro Tabilo 6-2, 6-2, 6-3

Adrian Mannarino def. James Duckworth 6-4, 2-6, 3-6, 6-2, 6-1

Corentin Moutet def. Lucas Pouille 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-3

Alexander Bublik def. Ernesto Escobedo 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3, 6-3

(16) Cristian Garin def. Facundo Bagnis 6-3, 6-4, 5-7, 6-7 (4), 6-3

Dusan Lajovic def. Marton Fucsovics 6-3, 4-6, 6-1, 6-7 (6), 6-1

Mackenzie McDonald def. Nikola Milojevic 5-7, 6-4, 6-3, 6-2

Benjamin Bonzi def. Peter Gojowczyk 6-3, 6-3, 6-3

Dominik Koepfer def. Carlos Taberner 6-1, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1

Stefan Kozlov def. Jiri Vesely 7-5, 6-3, 6-4

(25) Lorenzo Sonego def. Sam Querrey 7-5, 6-3, 6-3

Tommy Paul def. Mikhail Kukushkin 6-3, 6-4, 6-2

Women's Singles

(5) Maria Sakkari def. Tatjana Maria 6-4, 7-6 (2)

(13) Naomi Osaka def. Camila Osorio 6-3, 6-3

(1) Ashleigh Barty def. Lesia Tsurenko 6-0, 6-1

(15) Elina Svitolina def. Fiona Ferro 6-1, 7-6 (4)

Wang Qiang def. (18) Coco Gauff 6-4, 6-2

(8) Paula Badosa def. Ajla Tomljanovic 6-4, 6-0

Madison Keys def. (11) Sofia Kenin 7-6 (2), 7-5

(22) Belinda Bencic def. Kristina Mladenovic 6-4, 6-3

(4) Barbora Krejcikova def. Andrea Petkovic 6-2, 6-0

Amanda Anisimova def. Arianne Hartono 2-6, 6-4, 6-3

Nuria Parizas Diaz def. Irina Bara 6-3, 6-1

Madison Brengle def. Dayana Yastremska 6-1, 0-6, 5-0 (ret'd)

(24) Victoria Azarenka def. Panna Udvardy 6-3, 6-1

Tereza Martincova def. Lauren Davis 7-5, 6-2

(21) Jessica Pegula def. Anhelina Kalinina 4-6, 7-6 (1), 7-5

(30) Camila Giorgi def. Anastasia Potapova 6-4, 6-0

(32) Sara Sorribes Tormo def. Kirsten Flipkens 6-4, 6-1

Jacqueline Cristian def. Greet Minnen 7-5, 6-4

Wang Xiy def. Viktoria Kuzmova 7-5, 6-3

Martina Trevison def. Nao Hibino 6-2, 6-3

Zheng Qinwen def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (5)

Marta Kostyuk def. Diane Parry 6-1, 7-6 (2)

Jill Tiechman def. Petra Martic 6-3, 6-3

Elena-Gabriela Ruse def. Jasmine Paolini 6-1, 6-3

(28) Veronika Kudermetova def. Claire Liu 6-4, 6-4

Alison Riske def. Donna Vekic 6-2, 6-2

Maryna Zanevska def. Kaja Juvan 7-6 (7), 7-6 (4)

Bernarda Pera def. Ekaterina Alexandrova 7-5, 6-3

Harmony Tan def. Yulia Putintseva 6-3, 6-3

Lucia Bronzetti def. Varvara Gracheva 3-6, 6-2, 6-3

Alison Van Uytvanck def. Cristina Bucsa 6-3, 6-4

(26) Jelena Ostapenko def. Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 6-7 (7), 6-4, 6-1

