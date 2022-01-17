World No.1 golfer Nelly Korda reacts to Sebastian Korda's shock win over Cameron Norrie at the Australian Open 

Sebastian Korda's sister and World No. 1 golfer Nelly Korda took to Twitter to react to the former's surprise win over Cameron Norrie.

Making his debut at the Australian Open, the World No. 40 convincingly defeated the 12th seed 6-3, 6-0, 6-4. It was a very dominant display from the 21-year-old, while Norrie looked far from his best. The Brit is the first among the top 20 seeds to be eliminated from the Australian Open.

This was the second time the American had defeated a top 15 seed in a Grand Slam, having prevailed over then-15th seed Alex de Minaur in the opening round of Wimbledon last year.

Korda's sister Nelly reacted to her brother's win with an Instagram story:

"I can go to sleep now"

Nelly Korda seemed more than pleased with her brother's victory

Korda now has a 2-0 head-to-head lead against Norrie, having defeated him in the semifinals of the Delray Beach Open last year. The American won 6-3, 7-5 to reach the final where he lost to Poland's Hubert Hurkacz.

Sebastian Korda to face either Lucas Pouille or Corentin Moutet in Round 2

Following his win over Norrie, Korda will now face either Lucas Pouille or Corentin Moutet in the second round. The 21-year-old has not played against either Frenchman before.

Having eliminated Norrie, the American has a chance of reaching the fourth round of the Australian Open. However, it won't be easy. If he wins his second-round match, his opponent in the third round would most likely be 19th seed Pablo Carreno Busta.

The Spaniard had a breakthrough in his career last year, reaching the quarterfinals of the Miami Masters and the final of the Delray Beach Open. He finished the year by reaching the final of the Next Gen ATP Finals where he lost to Carlos Alcaraz.

Meanwhile, Korda, whose father won the Australian Open in 1998, is a promising prospect in tennis and he is capable of breaking into the top 20 this year. With his win over Norrie, Korda will now be looking forward to making a deep run at the tournament.

