Australian Open Open 2023 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more | Day 1

Day 1 of the 2023 Australian Open will start on Monday, January 16, with a number of top players scheduled to appear.

Reigning men's singles champion Rafael Nadal will start his title defense against the talented Jack Draper, while two-time runner-up Daniil Medvedev will take on Marcos Giron. Other top men's players who will be in action on Monday include Stefanos Tsitsipas, Felix Auger-Aliassime, and Hubert Hurkacz.

WTA World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will look to win her fourth Grand Slam title and her opening match will be against Wimbledon quarter-finalist Jule Niemeier. World No. 7 Coco Gauff will play the day's first match at the Rod Laver as she takes on Katerina Siniakova.

The likes of Jessica Pegula, Emma Raducanu, Bianca Andreescu, Paula Badosa, Madison Keys, and Danielle Collins will also be in action on Monday.

So, without any further ado, let's take a look at the schedule on Day 1 of the Australian Open.

Rod Laver Arena

Day Session (starts at 11 am local time)

(7) Coco Gauff vs Katerina Siniakova

Followed by: (6) Maria Sakkari vs Yuan Yue

Not before 3 pm local time: (1) Rafael Nadal vs Jack Draper

Night Session (Starts at 7 pm local time)

(1) Iga Swiatek vs Jule Niemeier

Followed by: (7) Daniil Medvedev vs Marcos Giron

Margaret Court Arena

(3) Jessica Pegula vs (PR) Jaqueline Cristian

Followed by: (10) Hubert Hurkacz vs Pedro Martinez

Followed by: (24) Victoria Azarenka vs (PR) Sofia Kenin

Night Session (Starts at 7 pm local time)

(3) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Quentin Halys

Followed by: (10) Madison Keys vs Anna linkova

John Cain Arena

Day Session (Starts at 11 am local time)

(15) Jannik Sinner vs (PR) Kyle Edmund

Followed by: (15) Petra Kvitova vs Alison van Uytvanck

Not before 3: 30 pm local time: Sebastian Baez vs (WC) Jason Kubler

Not before 7:00 pm local time: Ajla Tomljanovic vs Nadia Podoroska

You can check out the remainder of the schedule here.

Where to Watch Australian Open 2023

Here's a look at the full list of channels broadcasting the 2023 Australian Open:

ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN 3, and ESPN - USA.

TSN and RDS - Canada.

Eurosport - United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland.

Nine & Stan Sport - Australia.

beIN Sports - Middle East and North Africa.

SuperSport - Sub-Saharan Africa.

CCTV, iQIYI, GreatSports Media (Shanghai TV), Guangdong TV - China.

Eurosport - Europe.

WOWOW - Japan.

ESPN International - Latin and Central America, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

Australian Open 2023- Match timings

The day session on all courts will commence at 11 am local time, while the night session will start at 7 pm local time.

Rafael Nadal's outfit for Australian Open 2023 revealed

