Australian Open protest: Everything to know about fan disruption during Alexander Zverev vs Cameron Norrie 4R match

The Australian Open 2024 had a moment of drama as a protest took place during the fourth-round match between Alexander Zverev and Cameron Norrie at the Margaret Court Arena.

Zverev took the first set 7-5 before the Brit leveled things up by taking the second set 6-3. During the sixth game of the third set, with Norrie serving at advantage, a woman started throwing a set of "Free Palestine" leaflets in Zverev's direction.

The leaflets that were thrown on court had a message that mentioned the situation in Gaza. It also stated that Australia was a close ally of Israel and was thus complicit in war crimes and genocide.

"While you’re watching tennis, bombs are dropping on Gaza. Australia is a close ally of Israel. Australia is complicit in war crimes and genocide. Free Palestine," the message on the leaflets read.

Play was halted for a few minutes but not for too long as two members from the crowd dragged the woman away. They were later applauded by the other spectators and the match continued.

Alexander Zverev beats Cameron Norrie to reach Australian Open quarterfinals

Alexander Zverev and Cameron Norrie after their thrilling match at the Australian Open

Alexander Zverev booked his place in the Australian Open quarterfinals by edging out Cameron Norrie 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (3) in a thrilling contest that lasted four hours and nine minutes.

This is the third time the German will compete in at least the last-eight stage of the tournament. He now has a 5-0 head-to-head over the Brit.

Zverev started this season's Melbourne Major with a 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3), 6-3 win over compatriot Daniel Altmaier. He edged out qualifier Lukas Klein 7-5, 3-6, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (7) in the next round. The 26-year-old then beat Alex Michelsen 6-2, 7-6 (4), 6-2 before his close win over Cameron Norrie.

Zverev will next take on second seed Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open quarterfinals. The Spaniard booked his place in the last-eight of the Melbourne Major by beating Miomir Kecmanovic 6-4, 6-4, 6-0.

Zverev and Alcaraz will lock horns for the eighth time, with the German leading 4-3 in their head-to-head. This will be their first meeting at the Australian Open. Their most recent encounter came in the round-robin of the ATP Finals, with Zverev winning 6-7 (3), 6-3, 6-4.

The winner of the upcoming match will take on either third seed Daniil Medvedev or ninth seed Hubert Hurkacz in the semifinals.