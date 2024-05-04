Felix Auger-Aliassime's run to the Madrid Open final has fans discussing the Canadian's luck.

Auger-Aliassime, who has been in a slump for a long time, has a chance to return to the upper echelons of tennis with a Masters 1000 triumph in Madrid. Although luck has favored the Canadian so far, he still has a big task ahead of him in the form of Andrey Rublev.

Auger-Aliassime, 23, kicked off his run with a comeback win against Yoshihito Nishioka in the first round and followed it up with a comfortable straight-sets win over Adrian Mannarino in the second round.

In the third round, Auger-Aliassime received a walkover after Jakub Mensik retired in the second set. The Canadian would then come up with an impressive performance against an in-form Casper Rudd to see off the Norwegian in straight sets.

Auger-Aliassime then received another walkover after Jannik Sinner withdrew from the tournament citing a hip injury and received his third walkover of the tournament when Jiri Lehecka retired from their semifinal match in the first set, possibly due to a back injury.

Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to the Canadian's run to the Madrid Open final with many fans coming up with hilarious reactions. One of the fans called Auger-Aliassime's run a regular Novak Djokovic Major run, alluding to the debate among the Big 3 fans on social media where they bash the Serb for a favorable run at Majors.

"Average Nole's Grand Slam run"

Another fan said that though Felix Auger-Aliassime took Toni Nadal out of his team, he could not take out his luck.

"You can take Toni Nadal out but not his disgusting luck."

Here are some other reactions from the fans discussing the Canadian's luck

"The tennis media have hyped Felix for years. Felix first masters final is a bit of a fluke. A lot of luck two retirements and a walkover." said a fan

"Haven't seen anything like it since Djokovic at USO 2016 - the luck" a fan mentioned

"not his fault at all, shit happens. but if he beats rublev in the finals and even remotely celebrates (anything more than a subtle fist pump) ill lose all respect for him." a fan opined

Some fans also mentioned how Felix Auger-Aliassime would receive a hefty sum in Madrid without competing much

"when ure having a luck off and FAA is ur competition" a fan joked

"We need to launch a full federal investigation" another fan joked

"If you look at price money - this is basically the a lottery win for him" a fan mentioned

"It’s crazy. I don’t know if it’s ever happened to a player before" - Felix Auger-Aliassime on receiving three walkovers in a week

During his post-match on-court interview, Felix Auger-Aliassime talked about receiving three walkovers in four matches stating how it felt weird and didn't think it had happened to any other player before.

“It’s crazy. I don’t know if it’s ever happened to a player before. It’s a weird situation to be in. It’s never happened to me in my career so far. A withdrawal or walkover or retirement of this sort. Back to back like this. I couldn’t believe what was happening when I saw his back failed him & blocked on him," he said.

Auger-Aliassime also said that he felt bad about what Jiri Lehecka went through during the match but admitted that he couldn't do anything about it and only focused on his match on Sunday.

"I feel really bad for him. I’ve felt with injuries myself. We can all imagine what it feels like to come out on a night like this hoping to win and go through. Having to battle with your opponent and not being able to play. I have a lot of empathy for Jiri. For me, I can’t do anything but try to prepare for Sunday.”

Felix Auger-Aliassime will play Andrey Rublev in the final. The duo have met five times, with the Russian leading their head-to-head 4-1.